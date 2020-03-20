New Getac ZX70 G2 Tablet brings powerful mobile performance to utilities, manufacturing and transport & logistics professionals

Lightweight, fully rugged device optimises mobile productivity in a wide range of demanding industrial field environments

TELFORD, England, March 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Getac has today announced the launch of the ZX70 G2, a fully rugged, highly portable tablet that's purpose built to boost productivity and decrease downtime for mobile field professionals in the utilities, manufacturing and transport & logistics (T&L) sectors.

The ZX70 G2 builds on the proven track record of Getac's popular ZX70 tablet, bringing fully rugged design, next generation connectivity and powerful computing performance together in a lightweight and compact design. The result is a mobile device that's both highly reliable, and easy to operate over long periods, in environments ranging from the factory/warehouse floor to remote outdoor facilities and assets.

The ZX70 G2 features a powerful Android OS and innovative Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 platform which offers fast computing alongside low power consumption, meaning users can work for longer between charges - an essential requirement for effective field work. Inbuilt next generation Wi-Fi and Bluetooth functionality keeps workers connected, while the powerful 8MP/12MP front/rear cameras make it easy to accurately document activity and receive remote expert support whenever required.

The ZX70 G2 also features the very latest MIL-STD-810H certification, ensuring it can easily stand up to the demands of modern field usage. This includes updated vibration resistance - an essential requirement for in-vehicle usage in the T&L sector where devices must remain fully operational during long trips over rough terrain.

"With the Getac ZX70 G2, we've taken one of our most popular rugged tablets and improved it in nearly every way to create a highly versatile new device that's perfectly suited to life in the field," says Chris Bye, President, Getac UK Ltd. "When working in challenging environments like those found in the utilities, manufacturing and T&L industries, workers need devices they can rely on regardless of location, weather conditions or time of day. The ZX70 G2 is purpose built to deliver just that, helping them get the job done as efficiently as possible."

The ZX70 G2 comes with Getac's three-year bumper-to-bumper warranty, covering accidental damage as standard, providing workers with the confidence to operate anywhere with peace of mind.

