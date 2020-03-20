Harvest Power LLC: Harvest Power Supports Local Businesses During Corona Pandemic

Long Island solar installer Harvest Power Solar launches an initiative to help small local businesses during the coronavirus' economic stalemate.

ISLIP TERRACE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2020 / The clean energy solutions provider Harvest Power Solar will donate $25 to a small local business for every person who attends a virtual product presentation during the next 30 days, to help combat the economic downturn being faced due to the coronavirus.

"Local Businesses are struggling right now," explains Carlo Lanza, President of Harvest Power Solar. "We're going to work through these challenges together."

New York has been hit particularly hard by the coronavirus. The New York Times reported that over 40% of the coronavirus cases in the country are in New York. Residents are being asked to "shelter in place," or stay home and self quarantine, to avoid contributing to the spread of this pandemic disease. Many businesses, such as hair and salons, tattoo parlors and more are being ordered to close.

"I think every place that's at the front line of this crisis needs to move to shelter in place to protect ourselves," said Mayor de Blasio to The New York Times, as he renewed his call for a "shelter in place" rule for New York City. "Anything nonessential needs to stop."

Which means that small businesses are taking a hard financial hit - and that those with enough savings to weather the storm, might do right by their communities to step in and help.

"My family has been serving the local Long Island community since 1972," said Lanza in a statement. "We have participated in the conversion of thousands of homes and businesses to solar energy. This is our home. We're a part of this place. "

Harvest Power is one of the largest solar providers in New York State, and is dedicated not just to helping individuals save money on their electric bills, but to providing a "cleaner source of power," for Long Island residents. They also provide battery storage for emergency electric power that's used in the case of power outages or blackouts. This new initiative is just a one more small way that Harvest Power helps the Long Island community.

"We're here to serve you," continued Lanza. "We wish the best to you and your family as we work through these challenges together."

About Harvest Power

Harvest Power is a family-owned, Long Island based solar installation and clean energy solutions provider. Established in 2008 as a program of Friendly Construction that helped property owners achieve energy efficiency, Harvest Power is now one of the largest solar providers in New York State. Harvest Power takes pride in its stellar safety and client satisfaction record while staying on the cutting edge of new solar technology that serves its clients to the highest levels possible.

CONTACT:

Andy Carr

acarr@harvestpower.net

+1 631 647-3402

SOURCE: Harvest Power LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/581821/Harvest-Power-Supports-Local-Businesses-During-Corona-Pandemic