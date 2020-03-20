PlanetArt, Ltd., the company behind the popular FreePrints range of mobile applications, has announced a gesture to help their UK customers connect during the troubling times created by the COVID-19 virus. They are giving every new customer a completely free standard card and posting it for them at no charge so that they can tell a loved one that they're thinking of them. Users simply download the FreePrints Cards app and choose and personalise a card. PlanetArt then posts it with no charge.

FreePrints Cards App Announces Totally Free Greeting Cards Posted Anywhere in the UK to Bridge the Gap Created by Social Distancing (Photo: Business Wire)

The FreePrints Cards app, available for both iOS and Android mobile devices, has risen to prominence by making one standard card available for free every month to all of its users with an optional upgrade to folded Premium Cards. Normally, customers only pay for delivery, and the card is printed and posted to any address in the UK. However, the company announced today that for a limited time new users of FreePrints Cards will be able to send their first standard card for free with no charge for delivery and thus no charge whatsoever. No payment card will be required to complete the first order.

Users can choose from a wide range of greeting cards with customisable designs for virtually any occasion. Right now, they might like simply to say "I'm thinking of you", "You are a wonderful human being", "I miss you" or "Hang in there". They can then personalise the message and add a favourite photo, and FreePrints print and deliver the card to the recipient's letterbox, now without charge for the first standard postcard-style card.

"We know that social distancing can be hard and lonely. It's times like these that give us all the opportunity to make a meaningful difference in the lives of others. And we believe we should all be doing our share," said PlanetArt's CEO, Roger Bloxberg.

"We all know someone-a family member or a friend-whom we typically see often but whom we can no longer see. It could be a niece or nephew or a grandparent in a care home. In these extraordinary times, we feel it's important for everyone to do his part. And our part is to help customers to send smiles to loved ones across the miles or down the street-and to do so for free."

For more information visit FreePrintsCards.co.uk or download the app for free in the App Storeor Google Play. The free delivery offer is available to new FreePrints Cards customer only, whilst stocks last, is subject to production availability and may be terminated at any time. International deliveries carry a delivery charge.

About PlanetArt

PlanetArt is a leading technology platform in the personalised products industry. Founded in 2010, the company develops and operates seven ecommerce sites and six mobile apps for iOS and Android, including FreePrints, FreePrints Photobooks, FreePrints Photo Tiles and FreePrints Cards. All apps have the vision of allowing consumers to forge closer, more meaningful relationships with family and friends. PlanetArt is unique in its space with a large emphasis on mobile transactions and a presence in a dozen countries.

