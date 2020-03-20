Ternium S.A.: Ternium Confirms Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings of Shareholders

LUXEMBOURG / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2020 / Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) confirmed today that its annual general meeting of shareholders will be held on Monday, April 27, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. CET and that an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders will be held immediately after the adjournment of the annual general meeting of shareholders. Both meetings will be held at the Company's registered office, located at 26, Boulevard Royal, 4th Floor, L-2449, Luxembourg. Each holder of Ternium ADSs as of March 30, 2020, shall be entitled to instruct The Bank of New York Mellon, the depositary bank, as to the exercise of the voting rights pertaining to the shares represented by such holder's ADSs.

The following documents are available on the Company's website at www.ternium.com on the Investor section:

Notice and Agenda for the meetings.

Shareholder Meeting Brochure and Proxy Statement.

Company's 2019 Consolidated Management Report (which includes the Company's consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2019 and 2018 and for the years then ended, and the Company's annual accounts as at December 31, 2019, together with the independent auditors' report thereon).

Draft of the consolidated articles of association of the Company, including the amendments to the articles referred to in the agenda for the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders.

Copies of these documents are also available, free of charge, at the Company's registered office in Luxembourg, between 10:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. CET. In addition, shareholders registered in the Company's share register may obtain electronic copies of such documents, free of charge, by sending an e-mail request to ir@ternium.com

About Ternium

Ternium is Latin America's leading flat steel producer, with operating facilities in Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, the southern United States and Central America. The company offers a broad range of high value-added steel products for customers active in the automotive, home appliances, HVAC, construction, capital goods, container, food and energy industries through its manufacturing facilities, service center and distribution networks, and advanced customer integration systems. More information about Ternium is available at www.ternium.com.

