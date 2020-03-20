Sberbank (SBER) Sberbank: Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities 20-March-2020 / 23:46 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Sberbank informs that its PDMR Alexander Morozov, Deputy Chairman of the Board, made the transaction in Sberbank's preferred shares. Details of the transaction are in the document attached. Attachment Document title: PDMR Morozov Document: https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=TAAFMMNVAM [1] ISIN: US80585Y3080, RU0009029540, RU0009029557, US80585Y4070 Category Code: DSH TIDM: SBER LEI Code: 549300WE6TAF5EEWQS81 Sequence No.: 53856 EQS News ID: 1003631 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=5f4186bfb596cf6673b9ec82cdaec864&application_id=1003631&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

March 20, 2020 16:46 ET (20:46 GMT)