Electrovaya, Inc.: Electrovaya Announces Change to Location of Annual General Meeting

TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2020 / Electrovaya Inc. ("Electrovaya" or the "Company") (TSX:EFL)(OTCQB:EFLVF) announces that it has changed the location of its annual general meeting (the "Meeting") of holders of common shares of the Company to be held on March 27, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) to the Company's head office located at 6688 Kitimat Rd., Mississauga, ON L5N 1P8. The date and time of the meeting are unchanged. The meeting was previously scheduled to be held at the Toronto offices of Fasken Martineau DuMoulin LLP, 2400 Bay Adelaide Centre, 333 Bay Street, Toronto, Ontario, M5H 2T6.

The location of the meeting is being changed due to ongoing concerns, including meeting facility limitations, in response to the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. In order to mitigate risks to the health and safety of shareholders, management, and community at large, the Company, with regret, but in accordance with current public health guidelines, strongly discourages shareholders from physically attending the Meeting and asks that all shareholders vote by proxy prior to the Meeting - but especially if experiencing cold or flu-like systems, or if a shareholder or someone the shareholder has been in close contact with has travelled to or from outside of Canada within 14 days prior to the Meeting. In light of the rapidly evolving news and guidelines related to the COVID-19 outbreak, we ask that, in considering whether to attend the Meeting, shareholders follow the instructions and guidelines of the Public Health Agency of Canada (https://www.canada.ca/en/public-health/services/diseases/coronavirus-disease-covid-19.html), particularly with respect to "social distancing" efforts, as well as all additional provincial and local instructions.

The Meeting is not a "virtual meeting", and anyone not physically attending the Meeting in person will not be able to participate. Registered shareholders may and are encouraged to vote by mail, fax or email by completing and returning a signed proxy using the instructions provided in the Company's Form of Proxy, which was mailed to registered shareholders and has been made available on the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. Beneficial owners whose shares are registered in the name of an intermediary may vote by following the instructions provided to them by such intermediary. Comprehensive information with respect to how both registered and non-registered shareholders may vote in advance of the meeting is available in the company's management information circular, also available on the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

In light of the location change, Electrovaya will enable shareholders to listen to the Meeting procedure by an audio-only conference call, although shareholders dialing in to the teleconference will not be able to participate in the meeting other than by listening. Any shareholder wishing to do so may dial the number below:

Dial-In Details:

Toll-Free: 1-877-853-5257 or 1-855-880-1246

Meeting ID: 806-540-290

The Company has filed an amended notice of meeting on SEDAR. It is currently expected that staff on site at the Toronto offices of Fasken Martineau DuMoulin LLP will direct any shareholders to the new location for the Meeting, but this situation may change depending on any current public health guidelines and workplace policies in place at Bay Adelaide Centre and Fasken on the date of the meeting. The Company apologizes for any inconvenience the change in meeting location may cause, and extends its wishes for good safety and health to all of its stakeholders.

About Electrovaya Inc.

Electrovaya Inc. (TSX:EFL) (OTCQB:EFLVF) designs, develops and manufactures proprietary Lithium Ion batteries, battery systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation and other specialized applications. Electrovaya is a technology focused company with extensive IP. Headquartered in Ontario, Canada, Electrovaya has production facilities in Canada with customers around the globe.

To learn more about how Electrovaya is powering mobility and energy storage, please explore www.electrovaya.com.

