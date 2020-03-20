IMG Launches COVID-19 Resources to Answer Questions and Keep You Informed

INDIANAPOLIS, March 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak continue to escalate globally, IMG's number one priority is the health and safety of all their constituents.

IMG has extensive experience working with governments and medical organizations during serious medical situations, including all global health emergencies, since 1990. Throughout this outbreak and after, IMG will continue to be there for their members and clients during their travels.

IMG's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Geoff Tothill, and the rest of IMG's medical team are actively monitoring the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as all recommendations made by the CDC and other government agencies.

IMG recently launched a dedicated coronavirus resource page where members, clients, and producers can find information regarding COVID-19, tips for limiting the spread, recommended resources for real-time updates, and answers in regard to how IMG benefits may be affected.

"Sitting at the intersection of international travel, healthcare, and insurance, we have a unique perspective on the COVID-19 crisis," said President of IMG, Steve Paraboschi. "We've been leaning heavily on the expertise of our internal medical team for insight into the spread, methods for proper preparation and response, impacts on travel, and, most importantly, how to effectively provide care for our members should they be impacted."

As a leading worldwide insurance benefits and assistance services company, IMG understands the importance of health and safety for their members in addition to the actions that may be necessary to provide them with proper care while abroad. As a continued effort to support the global community, IMG's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Geoff Tothill, hosted a webinar around the topic of COVID-19. A recording of the webinar can be found on IMG's coronavirus resource page.

"We understand the concern and uncertainty our constituents may be experiencing surrounding COVID-19. We are committed to providing advice, guidance, and practical support regarding this rapidly evolving situation," said Dr. Tothill.

Specifically speaking to IMG's abilities to handle medical cases related to COVID-19, Dr. Tothill said, "We will assess capabilities and options individually and will proactively maintain surveillance of our network providers, as well as the spread of the virus, to enable us to act quickly to supply our members and clients with the best course of action based on their unique situation."

Due to a significant increase in the number of calls, emails, and inquiries to the IMG customer care team about COVID-19, IMG is encouraging all members to review the coronavirus resource page for questions to frequently asked questions prior to contacting them. New information surrounding the coronavirus continues to emerge daily and they will update the resource page accordingly to address any new developments.

About International Medical Group (IMG)

International Medical Group (IMG), a Sirius Group company, is an award-winning global insurance benefits and assistance services company that has served millions of members worldwide since its founding in 1990. A leader in the global benefits and assistance services industry, IMG offers a full line of international medical insurance products, as well as travel insurance plans, medical management services, and 24/7 emergency medical and travel assistance. For more information, please visit www.imglobal.com.

Resource page: https://www.imglobal.com/coronavirus

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/456500/International_Medical_Group_Logo.jpg