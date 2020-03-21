Hard Rock International Announces Property Closures

HOLLYWOOD, Florida, March 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective March 20, 2020 at 6 p.m. EST, Hard Rock International will temporarily close all company-owned Hard Rock Cafe locations internationally, and select Hard Rock Hotel and Hard Rock Hotel and Casino locations in the U.S. and abroad. The safety and security of guests, team members and their families is, and has always been, Hard Rock's highest priority. Over the past several weeks, Hard Rock properties have operated by working closely with safety and health agencies to align with local, state, federal and global public health guidelines in response to COVID-19.

These closures will support local, state and international efforts to mitigate the spread of the virus through social distancing. Hard Rock International will pay employees at company-owned locations for two weeks following the closure date.

For additional information, please visit www.hardrock.com. For our fans who want to buy Hard Rock merchandise, visit the online Rock Shop at https://shop.hardrock.com and receive free shipping on orders throughout March. For additional at-home entertainment, download the Hard Rock Social Casino app free on your Android or iOS devices.

About Hard Rock

With venues in 76 countries spanning 262 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops and Cafes - Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies. The brand is owned by HRI parent entity The Seminole Tribe of Florida.

