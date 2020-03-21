American IRA, LLC: American IRA Explains How Investors Can Do Real Estate Due Diligence in a Real Estate IRA

ASHEVILLE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2020 / Investing in real estate can be far different than other types of investments, notes a recent post at American IRA, which highlighted how to perform due diligence for a Real Estate IRA. The post notes that due diligence in real estate can be far different from looking at a stock or a bond, as real estate requires an understanding of local markets and a set of variables completely unique to real estate. In the post, these variables were explained in detail.

American IRA noted in the post that a Real Estate IRA can be a great way for experienced real estate investors to create extra wealth for retirement. Because real estate as an investment can be housed within a Real Estate IRA-another name for a Self-Directed IRA that holds real estate-experienced investors can allow wealth to accumulate in an IRA with the tax protections any other IRA holder would enjoy.

But because real estate is a highly independent form of investing, American IRA recommends that investors know how to perform what's known as due diligence: researching the local neighborhoods, the location, the local job markets, and other variables that can dramatically impact the future value of a real estate investment. The post explores these variables in greater detail, although American IRA, as a Self-Directed IRA administration firm, cannot give specific investment advice such as which real estate to choose.

"Our role as a Self-Directed IRA administration firm is well defined," said American IRA CEO Jim Hitt. "There are a lot of different ways that retirement investors can look at real estate. We wanted to make sure that from a broad perspective, investors understand these options. We also want them to know that it's not all about their options-it's about how they can identify good real estate investments by doing their homework. But what does that mean, exactly? That's part of what the post sets out to explain."

For more information on Real Estate IRAs and investing in real estate in a retirement account, visit the blog at www.AmericanIRA.com or call 866-7500-IRA (472).

