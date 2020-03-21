OMV dankt in Zeiten von Corona >> Bildauswahl durch die BSNgine, zum Originalzusammenhang » voestalpine und Andritz vs. Polytec und ... » Hannover Rück und Zurich Insurance vs .... OMV Today it is time to say a loud and clear thank you to the OMV employees. For everything they are doing in these days. It is impressive and makes us proud to see the high commitment and professionalism of everyone at OMV, working together. A special mention to our colleagues working in the field, in the refineries, in gas storage, in trading, in sales, in logistics, at our ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...