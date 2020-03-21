Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 21.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 623 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 874341 ISIN: AT0000743059 Ticker-Symbol: OMV 
Tradegate
20.03.20
21:51 Uhr
22,000 Euro
+2,125
+10,69 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
ATX
1-Jahres-Chart
OMV AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OMV AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,790
22,840
12:37
22,000
22,600
20.03.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
LENZING
LENZING AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LENZING AG53,40+6,97 %
OMV AG22,000+10,69 %