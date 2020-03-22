In light of the sharp price declines of recent weeks, Vienna Stock Exchange has bundled the voice of Austrian listed companies. In an open letter, the Austrian capital market representatives address domestic and international investors. The executive boards reminds investors of their strengths, their stable planning and dividend policy, their excellent crisis management, their international market opportunities as well as their promising research & development activities. Christoph Boschan, CEO of the Vienna Stock Exchange, encourages a long-term perspective: "It would be a mistake to turn away from Austrian stocks now. Currently, the Austrian national index ATX is trading far below its book value. In the opinion of Austria's leading companies, this picture is too pessimistic ....

