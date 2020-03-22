Internet Marketing Company: How To Get Cheaper Car Insurance Premiums

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2020 / Compare-autoinsurance.org has launched a new blog post that explains how policyholder can obtain cheaper car insurance rates.

Car insurance can be expensive for many drivers, but without it, they risk facing harsh penalties. In some cases, those caught driving without insurance can go to jail. Luckily, there are many ways that can help policyholders save money on car insurance.

Drivers can save money on car insurance if they follow the next tips:

Raise the deductibles . Drivers can agree to pay more money out of their pockets before the insurance kicks in. By doing so, the insurance rates will decrease. Drivers can put a part of the money they save in an emergency fund that can be used in case they will have to file a claim.

. Drivers can agree to pay more money out of their pockets before the insurance kicks in. By doing so, the insurance rates will decrease. Drivers can put a part of the money they save in an emergency fund that can be used in case they will have to file a claim. Purchase a car that is cheap to insure. Policyholders that are looking for a new vehicle to buy can save insurance money if they choose a car that is cheap to insure. The cheapest types of vehicles to insure are slightly used minivans, sedans or SUV's that have high safety ratings, are easy to repair and are already equipped with several safety devices.

Policyholders that are looking for a new vehicle to buy can save insurance money if they choose a car that is cheap to insure. The cheapest types of vehicles to insure are slightly used minivans, sedans or SUV's that have high safety ratings, are easy to repair and are already equipped with several safety devices. Drop full coverage on older vehicles. Keeping full coverage on cars that are 10 years old or older is probably not worth it. If the value of a vehicle is less than 10 full coverage monthly payments, policyholders should drop full coverage. To find the value of their cars, drivers can go to different websites like TrueCar or Kelley Blue Book.

Keeping full coverage on cars that are 10 years old or older is probably not worth it. If the value of a vehicle is less than 10 full coverage monthly payments, policyholders should drop full coverage. To find the value of their cars, drivers can go to different websites like TrueCar or Kelley Blue Book. Pay the insurance policy annually . Policyholders can save as much as 10% of insurance costs if they choose to pay for the whole policy in advance. Insurance companies will save time and money by not having to manage multiple monthly payments.

. Policyholders can save as much as 10% of insurance costs if they choose to pay for the whole policy in advance. Insurance companies will save time and money by not having to manage multiple monthly payments. Bundle policies. One of the easiest methods used by drivers to lower their premiums costs is to combine multiple policies on one insurance company. Policyholders that bundle two cars on the same policy at the same insurer will get a multi-vehicle discount that is usually 15% of insurance costs. Bundling car insurance with homeowner's insurance, life insurance or health insurance will get the policyholders a multi-policy discount. Bundling three products or more can help drivers save at least 30% of insurance costs.

"Saving money on car insurance is not hard for policyholders that apply several money-saving methods," said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company.

