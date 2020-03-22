Ecoforests Asset Management: Ecoforests Operations Adapt to COVID-19 Changes

TORONTO, CANADA / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2020 / As the global COVID-19 crises rages on, Ecoforests Asset Management is continuously adapting its operations based on ever-changing realities to ensure the health and safety of our global workers, as well as the continued maintenance and growth of plantations.

Ecoforests is proud to announce that although global markets are hitting historical lows, our trees continue to passively grow and increase in value. Planting and forest caretaking continues, as it typically takes 5-10 individuals at far distances from one another to properly maintain our plantations. Innovative technology has also provided opportunities for remote forest management that is precise and reliable.

"While global markets are in turmoil, our assets continue to grow daily," notes Ecoforests CEO Michael Ackerman, "and because of careful planning and rigorous health and safety influences on our operations, we are luckily able to continue on despite the realities of the health crisis the world is facing."

Ecoforests harvest, milling and trading operations have been temporarily halted and will be reinstated when it is safe to do so. To ensure the health and safety of our global employees and investors, all trips scheduled to the plantations are cancelled until further notice.

Ecoforests will continue to keep investors, shareholders, and community members updated as events progress.

About EcoForests

EcoForests is a Boutique Forestry Investment Management Company that manages high-end tropical timber species on behalf of their global private and institutional investors, maximizing returns through a commitment to quality, technique, and security. Headquartered in Toronto, EcoForests has operations in Canada, California, Honduras, Costa Rica, Norway, Northern Ireland, Switzerland, Italy, Israel and Hong Kong.

