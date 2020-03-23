SAN JOSE, CA, Mar 21, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Silicon Valley entrepreneur and Nobel Laureate Protege Dr. Ned Saleh announced today that the compact blood-testing device invented by his startup Synsal Inc. could have detected the Coronavirus outbreak and saved lives had it been deployed in the mass market. Saleh stated Synsal's technology has been verified on a similar infectious pathogen using a method called Reverse-Transcription Loop-mediated isothermal AMPlifications or RT-LAMP.The new programmable technology -- comparable in cost to a cell phone -- is an innovative compact device that detects a wide range of wellness panels and human relevant biomarkers from a few drops of blood or bodily fluids. When deployed within a decentralized data-sharing network, the device can detect emerging outbreaks like the COVID-19, "for as little as $20 per test at high volume", Saleh indicated.This technology is designed as a comprehensive quantified wellness solution and can also detect infectious outbreaks. "If you can measure it, you can improve it," Saleh said. "Powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics, our device generates actionable data that engages users in an innovative rapid behavior changing process encompassing gamification and reward, it is truly Medicine 2.0 " he added. Saleh confirmed Synsal has a global presence and engaged with partners to roll out this technology worldwide including in China. The value of the exclusively user-owned and cryptographically secure data generated in Synsal's blockchain network positions the device to pay back its cost of ownership, and generate personal revenue from this new class of digital assets.Synsal is developing an interoperable decentralized quantified wellness network on emerging blockchain platforms like BurstIQ and Harmony. Saleh stated, "this is a horizontally disruptive technology designed to bring the blockchain to every household and accelerate its adoption similar to the way email brought the internet to every household. This could shift the economic burden of healthcare cost from treatment to prevention in a global market worth over 2 Trillion dollars ($2T). Our network's quantified data sets us up to create proprietary models critical to smart epidemiological mapping and early detection, which given the rapid spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, holds potential to save lives. This extends to future inevitable outbreaks."Saleh added, "On the financial front, our data becomes particularly relevant in today's global algorithmic trading markets. We have the capability to pre-create financial risk models to feed in data from our proprietary network to create risk assessment reports that can be shared with financial market analysts and decision makers in real-time, thus avoiding massive market sell-offs and possible recession."Saleh started developing this technology as a graduate student at the University of Michigan in the nation's most prestigious program in nuclear engineering. He calls it "micro-plasma" and confirmed it does not occur naturally. Saleh co-built a micro-plasma laser-based machine cited in the Guinness Book of World Records which helped, in part, land his advisor Gerard Mourou the 2018 Physics Nobel Prize. Saleh declared he developed a compact next generation of this technology, now used by Synsal, based on "Van Allen electron beam micro-plasma."Saleh, who worked at top Silicon Valley micro-electronics companies including Intel, IBM and KLA, became fascinated by miniaturization of devices and later invented a miniaturized microfluidics test lab. "Unlike past attempts to mainstream micro-sampled human diagnostics -- which lacked scientific rigor and transparency -- ours has been validated, and eventually will be judged by the global base of users who will adopt this technology and monetize the valuable data it generates."When asked why Synsal technology has unique positioning and world-changing potential, Saleh said "We believe our technology has an absolute insurmountable differential advantage. We state this confidently based on borrowed knowledge from Moore's Law in the semiconductor industry. We have transformed the principles of selective patterning into microfluidics and assay preparation, and as such set the theoretical limit on progressive densification of surface functionality, which we think is superior until competitive technologies prove otherwise."Brigitte Piniewski, M.D. is a primary care physician, researcher, author and digital health start-up advisor including Synsal. Dr. Piniewski stated that the community strongly needs a personally relevant biomarker testing service which cannot be provided through traditional healthcare. "When open access to stand-alone, biomarker testing becomes the norm, human health intelligence will advance in leaps and bounds. In parallel, the Synsal blockchain-based record management solution provides a data-as-financial-asset service laying the foundation for the human-centric societies of tomorrow." [linkedin.com/in/brigittepiniewski/]Kapil Amarasinghe is a British medical doctor, blockchain promoter and influencer. His daily practice in emergency-room medicine puts him at the forefront of immediate critical medical decision-making. Dr. Amarasinghe believes the Synsal technology provides powerful predictive value from AI and analytics that helps understand broad wellness trends, an urgent and unmet need today from the large but siloed clinical databases. [linkedin.com/in/kapil-amarasinghe-97a71965/]Yev Muchnik is a technology attorney, influencer and thought leader in the blockchain space. She works with emerging growth companies across various industries incorporating blockchain technology and was recently on the Blockchain Advisory Group to the Colorado Department of Agriculture. She too is a Synsal advisor and believes a provenance for capturing quantified self-data is critical in today's world of data manipulation and critical need for ethical data governance. "Synsal's model is very promising in bringing back ownership of data to their originators, especially in the wellness and health domain, thanks to the capability of blockchain technology." [linkedin.com/in/yevmuchnik/]Synsal is partnering with Harmony (https://harmony.one/), a fast and secure blockchain company whose mission is to scale trust for billions of people, in order to build and scale the Synsal health data monetization platform. Stephen Tse, the Founder & CEO of Harmony and a serial entrepreneur from Silicon Valley, stated "We are building Harmony as the infrastructure layer for applications with global reach and are excited to work with Synsal to help everyone secure their personal health data."Please visit: https://synsal.com or email: info@synsal.com.Dr. Ned Saleh is on https://www.linkedin.com/in/ned-saleh-phd-3224293/.Contact:Synsal, Inc.5407 Silver Vista Way, San Jose, CA. 95138Gideon Nweze: www.linkedin.com/in/gideon-nweze-b6281488/Dr. Ned Saleh, CEO, www.linkedin.com/in/ned-saleh-phd-3224293/Web: https://synsal.com, Telegram: https://t.me/SynsalToken