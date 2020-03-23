Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 23.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 623 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 870264 ISIN: CH0002497458 Ticker-Symbol: SUVN 
Lang & Schwarz
22.03.20
18:41 Uhr
2.100,00 Euro
+25,00
+1,20 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
SMI
1-Jahres-Chart
SGS SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SGS SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2.050,00
2.150,00
22.03.
2.228,00
2.229,00
20.03.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SGS
SGS SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SGS SA2.100,00+1,20 %