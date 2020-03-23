Location: Madrid, Spain

Established: 1989

Size: 955 m2

Employees: 35



Strategically located in the geographical center of Spain, our dedicated team of electrical and electronic experts work collaboratively across our worldwide laboratory network to deliver and provide world leading testing and certification solutions.

Products

Serving domestic and international clients, the product testing portfolio now includes:

Electric Vehicle chargers

Solar Inverters

Converters and drivers

Solar trackers

Grid connections

Medical devices

Control & measurement equipment

Information technology (IT) equipment

Electrical Machines

Key Services

We are committed to developing the highest quality electrical and electronic goods that are safe and energy efficient in today's competitive market.



Strengthening our offer through electronic and electrical testing and certification in accordance with ENAC, will benefit manufacturers of electric vehicle chargers who wish to demonstrate the regulatory compliance of their products with regards to safety, technical competence and reliability.



Added to the existing capability to test and certify against OSHA and IECEE standards, SGS is best placed to maintain and grow its reputation in Madrid as a broad reference testing laboratory for the Electronic and Electrical sector.

Our expanding scope of accreditation in testing and certification includes:

Electrical Safety To sell your electrical and electronic products anywhere in the world, we can help you prove that they meet the safety standards and requirements of their destination marketplace

EMC Electronic and Electrical products are regulated for EMC in almost every market around the world. At SGS we operate the biggest, fully equipped and most effective network of EMC testing facilities in the world

Grid Connection To certify the compliance of your electrical and electronic products for connection to the power network, we can provide the necessary testing. We are ENAC, IECEE and OSHA NRTL recognized for the grid connection codes of many countries around the world (USA, Germany, Spain, Chile, Dubai, Egypt, India, Jordan, Malaysia, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Philippines, South Africa and Thailand)



For further information on our range of services, please contact our Madrid team direct:



SGS Tecnos E&E Laboratory

C/ Trespaderne, 29, 28042 Madrid - Spain

t: +34 91 313 80 00

