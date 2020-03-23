Silver Elephant Mining Corp.: Silver Elephant Begins Trading on OTCQX Under SILEF on March 23, 2020

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2020 / Silver Elephant Mining Corp. (formerly "Prophecy Development Corp.") ("Silver Elephant" or the "Company") (TSX:ELEF)(OTCQX:SILEF)(Frankfurt:1P2N) is pleased to announce that at the opening on March 23, 2020, the Company's trading symbol on the OTCQX® Best Market in the United States will change to SILEF (from PRPCF).

About Silver Elephant

Silver Elephant is developing its premier Pulacayo silver project in Bolivia. Further information on Silver Elephant can be found at www.silverelef.com.

