All Nasdaq Nordic and Baltic markets remain fully operational Maintains strong commitment to protect health and safety of employees, clients, partners Nasdaq Vilnius, March 23, 2020 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today issued the following statement regarding its Nordic and Baltic market operations as part of the company's continuity plan in response to the COVID-19 coronavirus: Markets Remain Open: All Nasdaq Nordic and Baltic equity, fixed income and derivative markets remain fully operational and open during regular trading hours. Exchanges play an important role in the economy. In times of uncertainty and high volatility, it is particularly important to offer a platform for investors to manage their risks by providing the ability to move in and out of their positions and for companies to continue to raise capital. Business Continuity Plan: Nasdaq has a robust framework in place to manage eventualities related to a number of crisis scenarios, including pandemics. Critical operations, including trading technology and market surveillance, have been tested over time to function successfully. Nasdaq is continuously reviewing its business continuity plans, and augmenting them as needed, to account for this rapidly evolving situation. Employee Status: To ensure both employee safety and business continuity, Nasdaq has implemented and will continue to operate various working models. The company's staff has been operating across a combination of work-from-home, split teams, and rotating staff schedules since March 9. "Nasdaq Vilnius stock exchange is prepared to continue its business as before. Together with Nasdaq group companies the action plan is devised and being implemented to ensure uninterrupted business activities", says Saulius Malinauskas, the President of Nasdaq Vilnius. "We want to emphasize that health and safety of employees, clients and partners is paramount to Nasdaq Vilnius and we will continue to ensure for market operations to proceed as usual".