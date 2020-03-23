Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 23.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 623 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A116FD ISIN: BE0974276082 Ticker-Symbol: OT7 
Frankfurt
20.03.20
17:00 Uhr
13,020 Euro
+1,110
+9,32 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
BEL-20
1-Jahres-Chart
ONTEX GROUP NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ONTEX GROUP NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,470
12,860
08:33
12,580
12,710
08:34
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ONTEX
ONTEX GROUP NV Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ONTEX GROUP NV13,020+9,32 %