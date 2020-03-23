Disclosure made according to the requirements of Article 14 of the law of 2 May 2007
Ontex Group NV (BSE:ONTEX) ("Ontex") discloses the notification of significant shareholdings that it has received according to the Belgian Law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of significant shareholdings in listed companies.
On March 12, 2020, Morgan Stanley notified Ontex that it holds, as a result of the acquisition of voting securities, and the disposal of equivalent financial instruments, 6,092,552 voting rights in Ontex that may be acquired if all of the instruments are exercised. Morgan Stanley's total holding in Ontex at the time of this disclosure remains above the 5.00% threshold previously disclosed at 7.40%; the disclosure obligation arose due to voting rights attached to shares going above 3.00% and at the same time equivalent financial instruments falling below 5.00%.
On March 16, 2020, Morgan Stanley notified Ontex that it holds, as a result of the acquisition of voting securities, and the disposal of equivalent financial instruments, 6,000,576 voting rights in Ontex that may be acquired if all of the instruments are exercised. Morgan Stanley's total holding in Ontex at the time of this disclosure remains above the 5.00% threshold previously disclosed at 7.29%; the disclosure obligation arose due to voting rights that may be acquired if the instruments are exercised falling below 3.00% and at the same time total voting rights and equivalent financial instruments held by Morgan Stanley Co. International plc falling below 5.00%.
On March 17, 2020, Morgan Stanley notified Ontex that it holds, as a result of the disposal of voting securities and the acquisition of equivalent financial instruments, 6,029,026 voting rights in Ontex that may be acquired if all of the instruments are exercised. Morgan Stanley's total holding in Ontex at the time of this disclosure remains above the 5.00% threshold previously disclosed at 7.32%; the disclosure obligation arose due to voting rights attached to shares falling below 3.00%, voting rights that may be acquired if the instruments are exercised crossing above 3.00%, and at the same time total voting rights and equivalent financial instruments held by Morgan Stanley Co. International plc crossing above 5.00%.
On March 18, 2020, Morgan Stanley notified Ontex that it holds, as a result of the disposal of voting securities and the acquisition of equivalent financial instruments, 5,773,806 voting rights in Ontex that may be acquired if all of the instruments are exercised. Morgan Stanley's total holding in Ontex at the time of this disclosure remains above the 5.00% threshold previously disclosed at 7.01%; the disclosure obligation arose due to voting rights that may be acquired if the instruments are exercised crossing above 5.00%, and at the same equivalent financial instruments held by Morgan Stanley Co. International plc crossing above 3.00%.
According to its obligation Ontex publishes the content of the notifications that it has received.
Dates of Notification: March 12, March 16, March 17, March 18, 2020
Dates Thresholds Crossed: March 6, March 10, March 11, March 12, 2020
Thresholds Crossed: 3.00% and 5.00%
Notification by:
Morgan Stanley
c/o The Corporation Trust Company (DE), Corporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange Street, Wilmington, Delaware, 19801, USA
Denominator on the dates of notification: 82,347,218 shares
Voting rights and assimilated financial instruments:
Notification of March 12, 2020:
(A) Voting rights
Previous notification
After the transaction
voting rights
voting rights
of voting rights
Holders of
voting rights
Linked to
securities
Not linked
to securities
Linked to
securities
Not linked
to securities
Morgan Stanley
0
0
0
0.00%
0.00%
Morgan Stanley Co. International plc
0
3,055,049
0
3.71%
0.00%
Morgan Stanley Europe SE
0
24,189
0
0.03%
0.00%
Total
0
3,079,238
0
3.74%
0.00%
(B) Equivalent financial instruments
After the transaction
Holders of equivalent
Type of
financial
instrument
Expiration date
Exercise period or date
of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised
of voting rights
Settlement
Morgan Stanley Co. International plc
Right of recall over securities lending agreements
at any time
at any time
180,326
0.22%
physical
Morgan Stanley Europe SE
Right of recall over securities lending agreements
at any time
at any time
1,073,632
1.30%
physical
Morgan Stanley Co. LLC
Right of recall over securities lending agreements
at any time
at any time
81,504
0.10%
physical
Morgan Stanley Co. International plc
Equity Swap
10/03/2020
at any time
1,677,852
2.04%
cash
TOTAL
3,013,314
3.66%
voting rights
of voting rights
TOTAL (A B)
6,092,552
7.40%
Additional information
Morgan Stanley's total holding in Ontex remains above the 5% threshold previously disclosed however, the disclosure obligation arose due to voting rights attached to shares going above 3% and at the same time equivalent financial instruments falling below 5%.
Notification of March 16, 2020:
(A) Voting rights
Previous notification
After the transaction
voting rights
voting rights
of voting rights
Holders of
voting rights
Linked to
securities
Not linked
to securities
Linked to
securities
Not linked
to securities
Morgan Stanley
0
0
0
0.00%
0.00%
Morgan Stanley Co. International plc
3,055,049
2,738,944
0
3.33%
0.00%
Morgan Stanley Europe SE
24,189
869,070
0
1.06%
0.00%
Total
3,079,238
3,608,014
0
4.38%
0.00%
(B) Equivalent financial instruments
After the transaction
Holders of equivalent
Type of
financial
instrument
Expiration date
Exercise period or date
of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised
of voting rights
Settlement
Morgan Stanley Co. International plc
Right of recall over securities lending agreements
at any time
at any time
1,218,667
1.48%
physical
Morgan Stanley Europe SE
Right of recall over securities lending agreements
at any time
at any time
1,097,821
1.33%
physical
Morgan Stanley Co. LLC
Right of recall over securities lending agreements
at any time
at any time
76,074
0.09%
physical
TOTAL
2,392,562
2.91%
voting rights
of voting rights
TOTAL (A B)
6,000,576
7.29%
Additional information
Morgan Stanley's total holding in Ontex remains above the 5% threshold previously disclosed however the disclosure obligation arose due to equivalent financial instruments falling below 3% and at the same time the total voting rights and equivalent financial instruments held by Morgan Stanley Co. International plc falling below 5%.
Notification of March 17, 2020:
(A) Voting rights
Previous notification
After the transaction
voting rights
voting rights
of voting rights
Holders of
voting rights
Linked to
securities
Not linked
to securities
Linked to
securities
Not linked
to securities
Morgan Stanley
0
0
0
0.00%
0.00%
Morgan Stanley Co. International plc
2,738,944
2,289,942
0
2.78%
0.00%
Morgan Stanley Europe SE
869,070
0
0
0.00%
0.00%
Total
3,608,014
2,289,942
0
2.78%
0.00%
(B) Equivalent financial instruments
After the transaction
Holders of equivalent
Type of
financial
instrument
Expiration date
Exercise period or date
of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised
of voting rights
Settlement
Morgan Stanley Co. LLC
Right of recall over securities lending agreements
at any time
at any time
76,074
0.09%
physical
Morgan Stanley Co. International plc
Right of recall over securities lending agreements
at any time
at any time
2,306,604
2.80%
physical
Morgan Stanley Europe SE
Right of recall over securities lending agreements
at any time
at any time
1,356,406
1.65%
physical
TOTAL
3,739,084
4.54%
voting rights
of voting rights
TOTAL (A B)
6,029,026
7.32%
Additional information
Morgan Stanley's total holding in Ontex remains above the 5% threshold previously disclosed however the disclosure obligation arose due to equivalent financial instruments crossing above 3%, voting rights falling below 3% and the total voting rights and equivalent financial instruments held by Morgan Stanley Co. International plc crossing above 5%.
Notification of March 18, 2020:
(A) Voting rights
Previous notification
After the transaction
voting rights
voting rights
of voting rights
Holders of
voting rights
Linked to
securities
Not linked
to securities
Linked to
securities
Not linked
to securities
Morgan Stanley
0
0
0
0.00%
0.00%
Morgan Stanley Co. International plc
2,289,942
367,048
0
0.45%
0.00%
Total
2,289,942
367,048
0
0.45%
0.00%
(B) Equivalent financial instruments
After the transaction
Holders of equivalent
Type of
financial
instrument
Expiration date
Exercise period or date
of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised
of voting rights
Settlement
Morgan Stanley Co. LLC
Right of recall over securities lending agreements
at any time
at any time
76,074
0.09%
physical
Morgan Stanley Co. International plc
Right of recall over securities lending agreements
at any time
at any time
3,974,278
4.83%
physical
Morgan Stanley Europe SE
Right of recall over securities lending agreements
at any time
at any time
1,356,406
1.65%
physical
TOTAL
5,406,758
6.57%
voting rights
of voting rights
TOTAL (A B)
5,773,806
7.01%
Additional information
Morgan Stanley's total holding in Ontex remains above the 5% threshold previously disclosed however the disclosure obligation arose due to equivalent financial instruments crossing above 5% in its own right while at the same time, Morgan Stanley Co. International plc's holding in equivalent financial instruments crossed above the 3% threshold.
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held
Chain of controlled undertakings for Morgan Stanley Co. International plc
Morgan Stanley Co. International plc, Legal Compliance Department, 25 Cabot Square, Canary Wharf, London, E14 4QA, UNITED KINGDOM. is a direct holder and is a subsidiary of Morgan Stanley Investments (UK)
Morgan Stanley Investments (UK), 20 Bank Street, Canary Wharf, London, E14 4AD, UNITED KINGDOM. is an indirect holder and is a subsidiary of Morgan Stanley International Limited
Morgan Stanley International Limited, 25 Cabot Square, Canary Wharf, London, E14 4QA, UNITED KINGDOM. is an indirect holder and is a subsidiary of Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.
Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc., c/o The Corporation Trust Company (DE), Corporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange Street, Wilmington, Delaware, 19801, USA. is an indirect holder and is a subsidiary of the beneficial owner, Morgan Stanley
Chain of controlled undertakings for Morgan Stanley Europe SE
Morgan Stanley Europe SE, Grosse Gallusstrasse 18, Frankfurt am Main, 60312, Germany. is a direct holder and is a subsidiary of Morgan Stanley Europe Holding SE
Morgan Stanley Europe Holding SE, Grosse Gallusstrasse 18, Frankfurt am Main, 60312, Germany. is an indirect holder and is a subsidiary of Morgan Stanley International Limited
Morgan Stanley International Limited, 25 Cabot Square, Canary Wharf, London, E14 4QA, UNITED KINGDOM. is an indirect holder and is a subsidiary of Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.
Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc., c/o The Corporation Trust Company (DE), Corporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange Street, Wilmington, Delaware, 19801, USA. is an indirect holder and is a subsidiary of the beneficial owner, Morgan Stanley
Chain of controlled undertakings for Morgan Stanley Co. LLC
Morgan Stanley Co. LLC, c/o The Corporation Trust Company (DE), Corporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange Street, Wilmington, Delaware, 19801, USA. is a direct holder and is a subsidiary of Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc.
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc., c/o The Corporation Trust Company (DE), Corporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange Street, Wilmington, Delaware, 19801, USA. is an indirect holder and is a subsidiary of Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC, c/o The Corporation Trust Company (DE), Corporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange Street, Wilmington, Delaware, 19801, USA. is an indirect holder and is a subsidiary of the beneficial owner, Morgan Stanley
Notifications of significant shareholdings to be made according to the Law of 2 May 2007 should be sent to: investorrelations@ontexglobal.com
This notification will be posted on: http://www.ontexglobal.com/press-room
Contacts:
INVESTOR ENQUIRIES
Philip Ludwig
+32 53 333 730
investorrelations@ontexglobal.com
PRESS ENQUIRIES
Gaëlle Vilatte
+32 53 333 708
gaelle.vilatte@ontexglobal.com