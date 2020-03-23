COCA-COLA EUROPEAN: FY20 GUIDANCE WITHDRAWAL, SHARE BUYBACK SUSPENSION

This release contains inside information

23 March 2020

COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS (CCEP)

COVID-19 UPDATE, FY20 EARNINGS GUIDANCE WITHDRAWAL

& SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME SUSPENSION UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE



CCEP has been closely monitoring and assessing the rapidly evolving COVID-19 situation. Our priorities are to do all we can to look after our people, support our customers and communities and protect our business for the long term.

We have implemented a range of measures to support the wellbeing of our people, in line with guidance from governments and health authorities, including large scale home working and additional safety measures to support those in the field or at manufacturing sites.

We are working closely with our suppliers, partners and The Coca-Cola Company to ensure we are adapting to best serve our customers. We continue to build finished goods and raw material inventory; we are shifting resource to meet changing customer demand from the Away-from-Home (AFH) channel to the Home channel; we are prioritising core SKUs and we are managing through logistical challenges alongside developing further contingency plans. Furthermore, we are working with our community partners to support them through this difficult time.

To protect our business and manage cash at this time, we are actively working through all measures we can take. As the situation is unprecedented and rapidly evolving, it is not possible today to accurately predict the impact on our business. We have, however, started to see an increasing impact on the AFH channel with some volume moving to the Home channel. We are modelling, incorporating learnings from other Coca-Cola bottlers, the effects of differing revenue and volume impacts in these channels, but it is too early to draw conclusions.

We are also reviewing our variable operating expenditure, including reducing discretionary spend in areas such as marketing, promotions, seasonal labour and merchandising, and delaying discretionary capital expenditure. Measures will continue to adapt as the situation evolves.

Whilst we remain confident that the post pandemic future of the business remains strong, the significant uncertainty in relation to the duration and impact of the situation on our markets, leads us to believe it is appropriate to withdraw our guidance for the current financial year. In addition, to keep CCEP well positioned and preserve maximum flexibility during this challenging period, we will suspend our share buyback programme until further notice.

Regarding cash returns to shareholders:

· Share buyback: to date we have repurchased c.€130 million of the €1 billion share buyback programme announced last month. As highlighted above, this will be suspended until further notice

· Dividend: CCEP has paid its 2019 dividends. In line with CCEP's normal cadence, the board will take a decision on the 2020 interim dividend at the time of the Q1 trading update on 28 April 2020

CCEP remains well positioned given its current financial position and maintains a strong balance sheet with net debt/adjusted EBITDA as at 31 December 2019 of 2.7 times. CCEP has strong cash generation and good access to liquidity, with c.€1.8 billion available, being the aggregate of accessible cash and committed, unsecured bank facilities. There are no covenants associated with any of our debt or bank facilities.

We will provide further updates as necessary. We have also taken the decision to postpone our May 2020 capital markets event and to reassess timing later in the year.

