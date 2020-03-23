Stockholm, March 23, 2020 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that the trading in Electrolux Professional AB's shares (short name: EPRO A, EPRO B) will commence today on the Nasdaq Stockholm main market. Electrolux Professional belongs to the consumer goods sector and is the 9th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2020. It is a spin-off from AB Electrolux. Electrolux Professional is one of the leading global providers of food service, beverage and laundry for professional users. The company's innovative products and worldwide service network make its customers' work-life easier, more profitable and more sustainable. Its solutions and products are manufactured in 12 plants in seven countries and sold in over 110 countries. In 2019, Electrolux Professional had global sales of SEK 9,3bn and approximately 3,600 employees. "I am very pleased that Electrolux Professional's listing date has arrived. Although we are experiencing challenging times with the global impact of the coronavirus, it is with a lot of energy and passion that we are starting the exciting journey to develop Electrolux Professional's business as an independent company. We have innovative products and a worldwide service network that will make our customers' work-life easier, more profitable and truly sustainable every day", said Alberto Zanata, President and CEO of Electrolux Professional. "We welcome Electrolux Professional to the Nasdaq Stockholm main market, where it will make a strong and compelling new addition to our consumer goods sector" said Adam Kostyál, SVP and Head of European Listings, Nasdaq. "We want to congratulate the entire team on successfully completing the listing, in particular given the uncertain and challenging environment we are currently in. We look forward to supporting Electrolux Professional on its continued journey as an independent, Nasdaq listed company." *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact Erik Granström +46 73 449 78 07 erik.granstrom@nasdaq.com