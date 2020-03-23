Pioneer's New 2020 Z-Series Receivers Bring the Hi-Res Audio and Big Screen Revolution to Every Car

BANGKOK, SINGAPORE and JAKARTA, Indonesia, March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pioneer, a leader in aftermarket car audio, today announced four new multimedia receivers: the DMH-ZF9350BT, DMH-ZS9350BT, DMH-Z6350BT, and DMH-Z5350BT. This new range brings Hi-Res Audio, Alexa Auto, Wireless Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto[1] to every driver, offering superior audiovisual performance in a streamlined, modern package.

"Drivers today are deeply connected with technology and demand higher quality experiences. Still, conventional hardware has yet to keep up, often sacrificing quality for convenience," said Mr. Ronald Lee, General Manager of Sales and Marketing Division, Pioneer Electronics Asia Centre. "We designed our new Z-series multimedia receivers with both world-class audio hardware and snap-quick software features so that everyone can fully enjoy their entertainment while staying focused on their journey."

Double Down on Big Screens and Hi-Res Audio with the DMH-ZF9350BT

Leading the new Z-series line-up is the DMH-ZF9350BT, a 1-DIN receiver with a huge 9-inch display, equipped with a 'floating' design that enables drivers to slide and tilt the 24-bit True Colour capacitive touchscreen to a variety of ergonomic positions. With Alexa Auto, Wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and a new browser application at their fingertips, drivers can now enjoy their in-car entertainment their way, in industry-leading luxury and comfort.

The DMH-ZF9350BT was engineered with top-of-the-line audio components which enables Hi-Res Audio playback and support for lossless formats such as FLAC. When paired with complementary Hi-Res Audio products such as Pioneer's Z-Series speakers and subwoofers, drivers can enjoy their favourite music in a wider, distortion-free soundstage, with crystal clear accuracy - just the way the artiste intended. Thanks to Pioneer's advanced sound retriever audio enhancement software, 13-band graphic equalizer and time alignment features, drivers can also easily tweak their in-car audio experience to achieve the crisp treble and deep bass they desire.

World-class In-Car Entertainment, Your Way

Pioneer has also brought these same incredible features to various form factors so that everyone can enjoy a world-class in-car entertainment experience. While drivers familiar with a traditional form factor can look forward to the DMH-ZS9350BT with a fixed 9-inch screen - a perfect fit for cars with a 9-inch double-DIN slot space, those preferring a compact receiver will enjoy the DMH-Z6350BT's 6.8-inch display. Also available is the value-oriented 2-DIN DMH-Z5350BT with a 6.8-inch screen, offering Wired Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and WebLink at an attractive price.



DMH-ZF9350BT DMH-ZS9350BT DMH-Z6350BT DMH-Z5350BT Size 1-DIN 2-DIN Display 9-inch 'Floating Design' Capacitive Touchscreen 9-inch

Capacitive Touchscreen 6.8-inch

Capacitive Touchscreen 6.8-inch Capacitive Touchscreen Audio Features Hi-Res Audio Output Capabilities (192KHz / 24bit) & native FLAC Support Specialised Audio Parts 3 X 4V RCA Preouts

13-Band Graphic Equalizer

Time Alignment

Advanced Sound Retriever Specialised Audio Parts 3 X 4V RCA Preouts

13-Band Graphic Equalizer

Time Alignment Advanced Sound Retriever Connectivity Bluetooth

(Pair up to 5 Devices) USB, HDMI, AUX Bluetooth

(Pair up to 5 Devices) USB, AUX Alexa Auto Supported (Only in India as of March 2020) Not Supported Apple CarPlay Wireless & Wired Wired Android Auto Wired Camera Inputs Front & Rear Front & Rear Front & Rear Front & Rear Other Features New Browser Function

Faster Smartphone Charging (3A) over USB-C Weblink

The new receivers will be available at Pioneer's authorised dealers in the second quarter of 2020. As actual product availability varies by country, please contact your local Pioneer office for more information.

[1] Alexa Automotive only available in India as of March 2020. Wireless Apple CarPlay only available on DMH-ZF9350BT, DMH-ZS9350BT, and DMH-Z6350BT

Additional notes: I. Never use Pioneer system while driving if doing so will compromise safety. Always observe safe driving rules. In some countries, operating certain devices while driving may be illegal. Where such regulations apply, they must be obeyed. ii. Product specifications and features may vary by region. For more information, contact local Pioneer authorised dealer. iii. Pioneer Multimedia Receivers are compatible with selected Android and iPhone smartphones only. iv. Alexa Auto is only available in India as of March 2020. v. Apple CarPlay over a wireless or wired USB connection requires an iPhone 5 or later running iOS 7.1 or higher, and a Lightning to USB cable. For availability in specific country, please visit http://www.apple.com/ios/carplay/. vi. Bluetooth functionality requires a compatible Bluetooth-enabled device. Features may not be supported by all compatible Bluetooth-enabled devices or may be limited in certain devices or by certain wireless carriers. vii. Pioneer does not guarantee compatibility with all USB mass storage devices and assumes no responsibilities for any loss of data on media players, smartphones, or other devices while using the receiver. viii. Android Auto requires an Android device running Android 5.0 (Lollipop) or higher with a data plan. Availability of Android Auto may vary depending upon country and phone model. Please visit http://www.android.com/auto for more information. ix. Regarding USB Type-C - drivers should connect phones to receivers featuring Android media playback and control via AOA and/or MTP only through the CD-CU50, a certified USB Type-A to USB Type-C cable (preferably under 1 m in length) or through a Type-A extension cable supplied by Pioneer. In some cases, establishing a connection with a conventional USB Type-C cable may be dysfunctional. x. Android and Android Auto are trademarks of Google Inc xi. Apple, iPod, iPhone, Siri, CarPlay and the CarPlay logo are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. xii. BLUETOOTH is a registered trademark of Bluetooth SIG, Inc. xiii. WebLink is a registered trademark of Abalta Technologies. xiv. Alexa Auto, Alexa, Echo, Amazon, and all other related terms and logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates xv. All other brands, product names, or logos may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

About Pioneer Electronics AsiaCentre (PAC) Pte. Ltd.

The regional headquarters of Pioneer Corporation since 1992, Pioneer's core business is in car audio visual. Pioneer aims to be a leading aftermarket manufacturer and supplier to leading car brands, providing comprehensive infotainment solutions for in-car, by developing next-generation devices and innovative cloud services for the growing connected car market. For more information, please visit www.PioneerCarEntertainment.com.

