Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 23.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 623 internationalen Medien
Folgen Sie dem Geld! Firmen mit außerordentlichem Zukunftspotential entdecken und vor der Masse investieren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 859554 ISIN: JP3368000000 Ticker-Symbol: SWD 
Tradegate
19.03.20
11:10 Uhr
17,600 Euro
+1,300
+7,98 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
SHOWA DENKO KK Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SHOWA DENKO KK 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,500
17,100
10:07
16,500
17,100
10:07
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
HITACHI CHEMICAL
HITACHI CHEMICAL CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HITACHI CHEMICAL CO LTD38,000-0,52 %
SHOWA DENKO KK17,600+7,98 %