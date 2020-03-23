JML Finance (Luxembourg) Sàrl: Board Changes, including appointment of Julius Meinl VI to the Board of Julius Meinl Living PLC

23 March 2020

JML FINANCE (LUXEMBOURG) SARL

Board Changes, including appointment of Julius Meinl VI to the Board of Julius Meinl Living PLC

Julius Meinl Living PLC, through its group companies, acquires prime real estate assets for development into serviced residences that the group will then operate itself ("Julius Meinl Living").

Julius Meinl Living is fully owned by the Meinl family who, over the last 150 years, have demonstrated their expertise in Central and Eastern Europe in consumer goods, retail and real estate. The aparthotels will have a premium positioning and will operate under a brand that reflects the Meinl family heritage.

Julius Meinl Living recently announced that Erik Webb Dempsey had joined as Chief Financial Officer and that he would become a board director of Julius Meinl Living PLC. Erik brings more than 20 years of CFO-level experience in biotechnology, construction, utilities and real estate, including in the Czech Republic where he has lived for most of his adult life. Through his career, Erik has garnered a wealth of experience in real estate investments and valuation, financial control, financial reporting, capital management and project management and has a wide range of senior level banking relationships. Erik's formal registration as a board director has now been completed.

Julius Meinl Living is today pleased to announce that Julius Meinl VI, will additionally become a board director of Julius Meinl Living PLC. Julius Meinl VI has over 10 years of principal investment and entrepreneurial experience. He previously worked for Colony Capital, a global real estate investment firm, as well as in the real estate investment banking group at Credit Suisse. He holds an MBA from Stanford Graduate School of Business.

Finally, Edward Carbone is stepping down from the board of Julius Meinl Living PLC. Julius Meinl Living thanks him for his input and service. The appointment of a replacement director will be announced in due course.

As Julius Meinl Living moves towards its objective of becoming the leading provider of serviced residences in Central Europe, expands the number properties in its portfolio and moves each one through development towards operation, it recognises the need to recruit in order to strengthen and deepen its team at all levels

