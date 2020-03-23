Issuance of the Israeli Patent No. 251407 "Multivalent compounds for use in the treatment and prevention of brain damage" further bolsters Medicortex' intellectual patent portfolio

Medicortex Finland Oy, an innovative biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of diagnostics and drug treatment for mild traumatic brain injury (TBI), today announced that the State of Israel Patent Office has issued a patent covering company's new chemical compounds.

"We are extremely pleased with the development of the patent portfolio. This new issuance continues to expand the intellectual property portfolio covering methods of use for certain biomarker for the detection of concussion and associated therapy. The issuance of this patent is another step in the development of a robust patent portfolio relating to new strategy to help identify and treat mild TBI," said Dr. Harel Adrian, Chief Executive Officer of Medicortex.

Medicortex is currently developing a rapid diagnostic kit for detection of concussion and mild traumatic brain injury from urine or saliva. The kit is based on specific biomarkers that the company has discovered from body fluids following brain injury. Such a rapid kit will satisfy the urgent need to improve the detection of brain injury in mild cases especially which are potentially morbid but admittedly difficult to diagnose with the contemporary means. The issued patent covers new chemical entities which will serve for Medicortex' other main program, the development of drug candidates for mitigating and preventing the harmful biochemical reaction cascades causing secondary brain injury following the primary trauma. Israel is the third issuance in the family of the patent in which relative national patents were previously granted in the USA and in Finland.

Medicortex' patent portfolio encompasses the biomarkers diagnostics and the drug candidates developed by the company. The comprehensive patent coverage secures exclusivity to develop the products and the company's strategy is to actively seek new patentable innovations from its biomarker and drug development programs.

About Medicortex

Medicortex Finland Oy is a biotechnology company dedicated to improving the diagnostics and treatment of Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI). Its current focus is on developing biomarker diagnostics to detect the presence and severity of a head injury. The company has the technology to capture biomarkers from urine and saliva and to develop them into an affordable diagnostic tool. The drug development program will be fully activated once the diagnostic kit development gets advanced. Medicortex was established by an Israeli neurobiologists Adrian Harel (PhD, MBA) in 2014, and the company is based in Turku, Finland.

Key words: brain injury, head injury, concussion, diagnostics, TBI, early detection, trauma, clinical trial, patent

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements. Medicortex assumes no obligation to, and does not intend to, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200323005218/en/

Contacts:

Contacts

Medicortex Finland Oy

Dr. Adrian Harel CEO

Tel. +358 (0) 400 488 817

adrian.harel@medicortex.fi

http://www.medicortex.fi