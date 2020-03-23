EQS Group-Media / 2020-03-23 / 09:00 *Press Release* *u-blox IoT chipset certified by AT&T for LTE-M* *The u-blox UBX-R5 chipset platform offers unprecedented wireless technology integration with built-in end-to-end security, making it ideal for long life-cycle IoT applications.* *Thalwil, Switzerland - March 23, 2020 -* u-blox (SIX:UBXN, OTC:UBLXF), a global provider of leading positioning and wireless communication technologies, has completed AT&T's chipset verification process for the UBX-R5 [1] multi-band Low Power Wide Area (LPWA) chipset platform to operate on the carrier's LTE-M network for the Internet of Things. The chipset features end-to-end device security, data security, and access control management. "Completing AT&T's ADAPT certification is a major milestone on the way to commercial readiness of the SARA-R5 module series, our flagship LPWA modules with secure cloud. We are thrilled that we are now one step closer to bringing SARA-R5 based IoT solutions to the North American market," said Andreas Thiel, Head of Product Centers and Co-founder, u-blox. "The u-blox UBX-R5 chipset will help meet the demand for IoT-optimized chipsets with innovation in enhanced security and high levels of integration," said Cameron Coursey, vice president, Advanced Solutions, AT&T. "Having the chipset on our LTE-M network will contribute to a vibrant ecosystem that is critical to realizing the full potential of massive IoT." The u-blox UBX-R5 is a cellular chipset platform supporting LPWA LTE-M and NB-IoT technologies, optimized for long life cycle IoT applications such as smart metering, telematics, tracking, security systems, building automation, as well as smart lighting solutions and connected health. It implements key features of 3GPP Release 14, answering the need for longevity in IoT solutions. UBX-R5 also offers unmatched built-in end-to-end security thanks to a hardware-based root of trust (RoT) integrated in a discrete secure element compliant with EAL5+ High common criteria certification, which makes it ideally suited to protect sensitive assets and communications. The platform also offers integrated eSIM capability, offering customers SIM activation and subscription management options. *About u-blox* u-blox (SIX:UBXN) is a global provider of leading positioning and wireless communication technologies for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. Their solutions let people, vehicles, and machines determine their precise position and communicate wirelessly over cellular and short range networks. With a broad portfolio of chips, modules, and a growing ecosystem of product supporting data services, u-blox is uniquely positioned to empower its customers to develop innovative solutions for the Internet of Things, quickly and cost-effectively. With headquarters in Thalwil, Switzerland, the company is globally present with offices in Europe, Asia, and the USA. Find us on Facebook [2], LinkedIn [3], Twitter @ublox [4] and YouTube [5] *u-blox media contact:* Natacha Seitz Senior Manager PR and Content Marketing Mobile +41 76 436 0788 natacha.seitz@u-blox.com Issuer: u-blox AG Key word(s): Research/Technology End of Corporate News Language: English Company: u-blox AG Zürcherstrasse 68 8800 Thalwil Switzerland Phone: +41 44 722 74 44 Fax: +41 44 722 74 47 E-mail: info@u-blox.com Internet: www.u-blox.com ISIN: CH0033361673 Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange EQS News ID: 1002759 End of News EQS Group Media 1002759 2020-03-23 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=c34c69dad643236a2f94e66c1716682f&application_id=1002759&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=99a4054bbe8b8f79fe108c7fb69c46c3&application_id=1002759&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=c5371f4ad8d82f61c776d77f48ce07b0&application_id=1002759&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 4: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=038d74f8156865bcb765057e289aaee2&application_id=1002759&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 5: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=60b9c5e734211f8da674a8446391f2e3&application_id=1002759&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

