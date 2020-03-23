The following information is based on the press release from Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (Gjensidige Forsikring) published on March 20, 2020 and may be subject to change. The board of Gjensidige Forsikring has decided to withdraw extraordinary dividend that was proposed to the Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for March 26, 2020. Therefore, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will not carry out a re-calculation of options, forwards and futures in Gjensidige Forsikring (GJF, GJFN) that was communicated in Exchange Notice 08/20. For further information, please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=764478