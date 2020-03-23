Anzeige
Montag, 23.03.2020
WKN: 753769 ISIN: FR0004529147 Ticker-Symbol: YTE 
Stuttgart
23.03.20
10:54 Uhr
72,00 Euro
-5,00
-6,49 %
TESSI: Impact of the Covid-19 crisis

In view of the exceptional circumstances arising from the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis and the recommendations of the French government, the Tessi Group has taken steps to ensure continuity of business and quality of service while complying with the health guidelines recommended by the authorities.

Tessi has developed telework extensively in respect of all of its locations in France and abroadand has stepped up precautions and distance restrictions for the reduced teams still working on site.

These measures are designed to protect the health of all employees and check the spread of the virus.

The health crisis will significantly impact the Group's business volumes.

Under these circumstances, Tessi is constantly adapting its organisation and workforce by introducing measures to support short-time working, in order to mitigate the impact of the fall in turnover on the Group's financial performance.

Tessi will keep the market informed of all significant developments impacting its business.

About TESSI
Tessi is an international provider of Business Process Services that helps businesses to digitise the customer experience. Tessi operates in over 11 countries worldwide, has around 9,500 employees and posted turnover of €452.0 millions in 2019 (excluding ADM Value). Tessi is listed on Euronext Paris - compartment B (TES).
Read more at tessi.eu
Contacts
Tessi
Phone: +33 (0)4 76 70 59 10
communication@tessi.fr
Actus
Guillaume Le Floch / Investor Relations
Marie Claude Triquet / Media Relations
Phone: +33 (0)4 72 18 04 90
glefloch@actus.fr / mctriquet@actus.fr
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: mZ2dkZyaZZnGy2trlZxtb2iYappnxWKdaJTHxWWcacvImp2WlWdlbZaVZm9jm2Vp
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-62603-tes-230320-covid-19-gb.pdf

