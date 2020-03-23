TESSI: Impact of the Covid-19 crisis

In view of the exceptional circumstances arising from the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis and the recommendations of the French government, the Tessi Group has taken steps to ensure continuity of business and quality of service while complying with the health guidelines recommended by the authorities.

Tessi has developed telework extensively in respect of all of its locations in France and abroadand has stepped up precautions and distance restrictions for the reduced teams still working on site.

These measures are designed to protect the health of all employees and check the spread of the virus.

The health crisis will significantly impact the Group's business volumes.

Under these circumstances, Tessi is constantly adapting its organisation and workforce by introducing measures to support short-time working, in order to mitigate the impact of the fall in turnover on the Group's financial performance.

Tessi will keep the market informed of all significant developments impacting its business.

About TESSI

Tessi is an international provider of Business Process Services that helps businesses to digitise the customer experience. Tessi operates in over 11 countries worldwide, has around 9,500 employees and posted turnover of €452.0 millions in 2019 (excluding ADM Value). Tessi is listed on Euronext Paris - compartment B (TES).

Read more at tessi.eu Contacts

Tessi

Phone: +33 (0)4 76 70 59 10

communication@tessi.fr

Actus

Guillaume Le Floch / Investor Relations

Marie Claude Triquet / Media Relations

Phone: +33 (0)4 72 18 04 90

glefloch@actus.fr / mctriquet@actus.fr

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

mZ2dkZyaZZnGy2trlZxtb2iYappnxWKdaJTHxWWcacvImp2WlWdlbZaVZm9jm2Vp

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-62603-tes-230320-covid-19-gb.pdf