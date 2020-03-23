New patent-pending, hybrid Public Warning System (PWS) combines Everbridge's industry-leading, location-based mobile messaging with best cell broadcast offering to mitigate coronavirus for entire countries while exceeding European Union (EU) regulatory directive for 2022 mandate

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM), today announced that the company has acquired the leading global provider of cell broadcast solutions for safety applications, one2many, in order to provide a mobile-optimized, full-lifecycle solution for meeting and exceeding EU regulatory and other global initiatives for countrywide population alerting. The combination creates the largest and only public warning system combining cell-broadcast and address-, group-, and location-based, multi-channel technologies. The new hybrid platform enables countries to protect against coronavirus; share updates on viral hotspots and pandemic best practices; coordinate first responders and healthcare resources; establish two-way communications with at-risk populations; and manage disruptions to transportation, education and other critical services. In addition, the platform also provides critical event management capabilities across a broad range of threats including natural disasters, terrorism, cyber, and other security events.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200323005263/en/

Everbridge already leverages its CEM platform to deliver the world's most widely used population alerting solution, reaching over 550 million people, with over 3,700 active deployments at the municipal, city, state, and province level in thirteen countries including the U.S., Canada, and India. The COVID-19 pandemic, coupled with the recent mandate requiring EU member countries to have a population-wide alerting system in place by June 2022, provides a major catalyst for population alerting systems adoption. As the global leader in countrywide deployments, Everbridge supports four European countries: Greece, Iceland, the Netherlands and Sweden. In addition to Europe, the company supports countries in Asia Pacific and Latin America including recent wins in Australia, Peru and Singapore.

One2many adds countrywide support in the Middle East and Asia Pacific, including in New Zealand. As the world's market leader in 4G/ 5G cell broadcast with experience across more than 30 countries, the combination of one2many and Everbridge lays the groundwork for additional countrywide deployments.

"A comprehensive public warning system can be used to help mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, decrease the pressure on public health services, protect those that are most vulnerable, and coordinate the appropriate volunteers and stakeholders when needed," said David Meredith, CEO of Everbridge. "Now with the talented team and technology of one2many, the company that set the standard for how cell broadcasts should be used for safety, we significantly extend our lead in both technology and know-how to help governments around the world protect their residents and visitors while exceeding regulatory mandates."

"Everbridge and one2many combine the most global deployments and, importantly, the deepest knowledge on best practices for large-scale population alerting in the industry," commented Maarten Mes, Managing Director at one2many. "Customers no longer need to choose between the best location-based mobile messaging and the best cell broadcast offering they can adopt the best of both capabilities in one single unified platform."

Utilizing a single approach to reach residents and visitors has historically required countries and municipalities to face a difficult tradeoff among speed, reach, the availability of analytics on both message delivery and population movement, and the precision of targeting. No one approach is always best on all four criteria, and differing use cases require, for example, the capability to deliver a very large number of messages very quickly versus the ability to target precisely who receives alerts. Everbridge's new hybrid platform eliminates these tradeoffs and delivers optimized capabilities based on the needs of the use case.

The Everbridge platform allows for communications across all phases of an incident from preparation to alerting to follow up and recovery. It includes communicating with all stakeholders those who can help, those who need to know, and most importantly, those who are impacted. It allows for communication with people across a variety of different locations including where they live and work, to where they currently are, and even where they have recently been or are likely to be.

The criticality of population alerting has never been more relevant than during the current outbreak of COVID-19. Applying the benefits of a single, comprehensive platform enables Everbridge to help protect the most vulnerable by providing special needs registries that work in concert with location-based targeting; to mobilize first responders, healthcare providers and volunteers; to 'turn back the clock' in order to communicate with people that may have travelled through a coronavirus-infected zone previously either domestically or internationally while strictly protecting individual privacy.

"The Everbridge platform also provides access to the industry's largest source of vetted threat data and the broadest array of anonymized location data, combined with national registries and other contact data sources," said Imad Mouline, CTO of Everbridge. "Everbridge and one2many have already deployed integrated countrywide public warning systems. The acquisition will allow Everbridge to take the existing integration with one2many and deliver on a further-optimized hybrid alerting capability."

Founded in 2007, one2many is headquartered in the Netherlands and has served as a significant influencer with industry governance and standards bodies.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) is a global software company that provides enterprise software applications that automate and accelerate organizations' operational response to critical events in order to keep people safe and businesses running. During public safety threats such as active shooter situations, terrorist attacks or severe weather conditions, as well as critical business events including IT outages, cyber-attacks or other incidents such as product recalls or supply-chain interruptions, over 5,000 global customers rely on the company's Critical Event Management Platform to quickly and reliably aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes through the secure delivery to over 100 different communication devices, and track progress on executing response plans. The company's platform sent over 3.5 billion messages in 2019 and offers the ability to reach over 550 million people in more than 200 countries and territories, including the entire mobile populations on a country-wide scale in Australia, Greece, Iceland, the Netherlands, Peru, Singapore, Sweden, and a number of the largest states in India. The company's critical communications and enterprise safety applications include Mass Notification, Incident Management, Safety Connection, IT Alerting, Visual Command Center, Public Warning, Crisis Management, Community Engagement and Secure Messaging. Everbridge serves 8 of the 10 largest U.S. cities, 9 of the 10 largest U.S.-based investment banks, 47 of the 50 busiest North American airports, 9 of the 10 largest global consulting firms, 7 of the 10 largest global auto makers, all 4 of the largest global accounting firms, 9 of the 10 largest U.S.-based health care providers, and 6 of the 10 largest technology companies in the world. Everbridge is based in Boston and Los Angeles with additional offices in Lansing, San Francisco, Abu Dhabi, Beijing, Bangalore, Kolkata, London, Munich, New York, Oslo, Singapore, Stockholm and Tilburg. For more information, visit www.everbridge.com, read the company blog, and follow on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated opportunity and trends for growth in our critical communications and enterprise safety applications and our overall business, our market opportunity, our expectations regarding sales of our products, our goal to maintain market leadership and extend the markets in which we compete for customers, and anticipated impact on financial results. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as "expect," "anticipate," "should," "believe," "target," "project," "goals," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "may," "will," "could," "intend," variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. Our actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to: the ability of our products and services to perform as intended and meet our customers' expectations; our ability to successfully integrate businesses and assets that we may acquire; our ability to attract new customers and retain and increase sales to existing customers; our ability to increase sales of our Mass Notification application and/or ability to increase sales of our other applications; developments in the market for targeted and contextually relevant critical communications or the associated regulatory environment; our estimates of market opportunity and forecasts of market growth may prove to be inaccurate; we have not been profitable on a consistent basis historically and may not achieve or maintain profitability in the future; the lengthy and unpredictable sales cycles for new customers; nature of our business exposes us to inherent liability risks; our ability to attract, integrate and retain qualified personnel; our ability to maintain successful relationships with our channel partners and technology partners; our ability to manage our growth effectively; our ability to respond to competitive pressures; potential liability related to privacy and security of personally identifiable information; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights, and the other risks detailed in our risk factors discussed in filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including but not limited to our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the SEC on February 28, 2020. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. We undertake no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

All Everbridge products are trademarks of Everbridge, Inc. in the USA and other countries. All other product or company names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200323005263/en/

Contacts:

Jeff Young

Everbridge

jeff.young@everbridge.com

781-859-4116