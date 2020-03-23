WikiSoft Corp: Wikisoft Corp. (OTC: WSFT) Upgraded to 'Current Information' Status on OTC Markets

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2020 / Wikisoft Corp. (OTCPINK:WSFT), creator of the world's largest Wiki portal for businesses, is pleased to announce that it has completed its filings of all required financial information and legal documents with OTC Markets.

Wikisoft Corp. is now upgraded to "Current Information" status with OTC Markets.

Rasmus Refer, Chairman of Wikisoft Corp. stated: "The timing is perfect for us to move aggressively into the next phase of activities. The focus of our company is getting enhanced products to market. Our development team is currently very busy working on software that will provide users with new features and better user experience. So, in the coming months we will be making a number of exciting new announcements that will support our unremitting mission to be a serious player in this marketplace."

About Wikisoft Corp.

In line with increasing globalization and trade across countries, there is a growing demand for access to credible business, product, and employee information worldwide. Wikiprofile.com is a powerful solution for businesses to find valid information quickly and easily. It is built on the same software as Wikipedia (MediaWiki), which will enable millions of people to update and edit information daily.

Wikiprofile.com, the largest portal in the Wiki universe, has over 328 million published articles and profiles on companies, top brands, and corporate influencers. Users can freely search the portal and all content is collected, updated and fact-checked in real-time. Wikiprofile is built on the official Mediawiki software originally for use for Wikipedia and often deemed the "Wikipedia for business".

Wikiprofile.com contains information on companies and their key employees. It will soon also incorporate information on millions of products worldwide, thus closing the information gap for people doing business around the world.

"Wikisoft will create new standards for validating professional profiles worldwide and will change the way we trust digital information" states Rasmus Refer, Chairman of the Board for Wikisoft Corp.

WikiSoft Corp

315 Montgomery Street, San Francisco,

CA 94104, USA

Contacts

Investor relations:

investor@wikisoft.com



Website:

https://www.wikisoft.com

https://www.wikiprofile.com

Follow us on Twitter:

https://twitter.com/WikisoftC

