Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 23.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 623 internationalen Medien
Folgen Sie dem Geld! Firmen mit außerordentlichem Zukunftspotential entdecken und vor der Masse investieren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 898038 ISIN: IT0001055521 Ticker-Symbol: 2DO 
Frankfurt
23.03.20
11:30 Uhr
8,350 Euro
+0,350
+4,38 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LA DORIA SPA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LA DORIA SPA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,350
8,460
12:03
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
LA DORIA
LA DORIA SPA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LA DORIA SPA8,350+4,38 %