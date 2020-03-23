La Doria has reported a good set of FY19 results, with like-for-like growth of 3.8% and EBITDA margins up 10bp. The outlook for 2020 is more subdued: increased costs in the red line will cause EBITDA margins to suffer although they are still expected to be up, while the Sauces business is now expected to see EBITDA margins decline due to increased raw material costs. As expected, management has published its new rolling three-year business plan, which is strategically in line with the prior plan, which provided for €138m of investment. Although it is still early days, La Doria is complying with all government directives regarding the COVID-19 outbreak. So far, there has not been any adverse impact, and demand has in fact increased both domestically and internationally. Our fair value reduces to €13/share from €14 previously as we cut our EBITDA forecasts to reflect the updated guidance.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...