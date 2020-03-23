Anzeige
WKN: A2PSR2 ISIN: US09075V1026 
Tradegate
23.03.20
13:10 Uhr
51,62 Euro
+10,02
+24,09 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
BioNTech SE: BioNTech to report full year financial results for 2019 and provide corporate update on the fourth quarter on March 31, 2020

MAINZ, Germany, March 23, 2020(Nasdaq: BNTX, "BioNTech") will announce its financial results for the full year 2019 on Tuesday, March 31st, 2020. BioNTech will also host a conference call and webcast on the same day at 08:00 a.m. EDT (2:00 p.m. CET) to report its full year financial results and provide a corporate update on the fourth quarter 2019.

The slide presentation and audio of the webcast will be available via the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/kxzxhy7k

To participate in the conference call, please dial the following numbers 15- 20 minutes prior to the start of the webcast and provide the Conference ID: 1957628

United States international: +1 (631) 510 7495
United States domestic (toll-free): +1 (866) 966 1396
Germany: +49 (0) 692 443 7351

A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and archived on the Company's website https://biontech.de/in the "Events & Presentations" page of the Investor Relations section for 30 days following the call.

About BioNTech
Biopharmaceutical New Technologies (BioNTech) is a next generation immunotherapy company pioneering novel therapies for cancer and other serious diseases. The Company exploits a wide array of computational discovery and therapeutic drug platforms for the rapid development of novel biopharmaceuticals. Its broad portfolio of oncology product candidates includes individualized and off-the-shelf mRNA-based therapies, innovative chimeric antigen receptor T cells, bi-specific checkpoint immuno-modulators, targeted cancer antibodies and small molecules. Based on its deep expertise in mRNA vaccine development and in-house manufacturing capabilities, BioNTech and its collaborators are developing multiple mRNA vaccine candidates for a range infectious diseases alongside its diverse oncology pipeline. BioNTech has established a broad set of relationships with multiple global pharmaceutical collaborators, including Eli Lilly and Company, Genmab, Sanofi, Bayer Animal Health, Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, Genevant, Fosun Pharma and Pfizer.

For more information, please visit www.BioNTech.de.

BioNTech's Investor Relations
Sylke Maas, Ph.D.
VP Investor Relations & Business Strategy
Tel: +49

BioNTech's Media Relations
Jasmina Alatovic
Senior Manager Global External Communications
Tel: +49

