The AMiner Academic Search System Provides Data Support to the Annual AI 2000 Most Influential Scholars List

BEIJING, March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Annual AI 2000 Most Influential Scholar List ("AI 2000") named the world's 2000 top-cited research scholars from the fields of artificial intelligence (AI) over the next ten years (2020-2029). Data provided by Tsinghua Aminer academic data system, which tracks and analyzes research results for 250,669 scholars worldwide over the past ten years (2009-2019), covering 140,377 papers, including 43 top conferences and journals.

The 2020 AI 2000 Annual List recognizes 200 Most Influential Scholar Award winners and 1800 nominees. The top ten researchers in each of the 20 AI sub-fields were selected and awarded the most influential scholars. The top 11-100 scholars are recognized as AI 2000s Most Influential Scholar Nominees.

Some researchers have made outstanding contributions to multiple fields, such as Yoshua Bengio, the Turning Award winner in 2018; and Alex Smola, AWS Machine Learning Director of Amazon. Both ranked as a top ten most influential scholar in four distinct fields.

Yang Qiang, professor at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, is named as the world's most influential scholar in the AAAI/IJCAI fields. At the same time, He Kaiming from Facebook AI Research tops the "field of computer vision" list.

AI 2000 scholars are from more than 30 countries, with 1126 hailing from the United States, accounting for 61.4 percent of total names, followed by China, with 174 scholars on the list, accounting for 9.4 percent. Germany ranks No. three with the most scholars in Europe. The number of scholars in other countries is less than 100.

One hundred sixty-two scientists from Google are on the AI 2000, 81 from Microsoft and 48 from MIT. Among Chinese organizations, Tsinghua University has made the most contributions, with 24 scholars on the list.

The top five German institutions in the AI2000 list are Munich University of Technology to ranking fifth in Robotics with five scholars on the list, the University of Leipzig ranking second in Knowledge Engineering with five scholars on the list, and the University of Stuttgart ranks fourth in visualization with four scholars on the list.

Scholars from the United States lead AI impact, with China and Germany following second and third in big gaps.

Among all the 2000 researchers, 179 are female, accounting for 9 percent. Female scholars are from 21 countries, with 116, (more than 60 percent), coming from the U.S. Google and Microsoft have ten nominated female scholars, and MIT has nine. Top ten Academic institutions include the University of Washington, Facebook, Stanford University, UC Berkeley, Carnegie Mellon University, Tsinghua University, and Intel Corporation.

Top female scholars at Google account for 6.2 percent, which is below the world average of 9.8 percent and Microsoft, which is 12.3 percent. On the other hand, female contributors from MIT and the University of Washington are almost double the international benchmark, reaching more than 12.5 percent.

The academic output from male and female scholars has gradually increased in line with age, reaching their peak in the age range of 46 to 50. Male researchers between 26 to 50 publish more papers than female in the same age range.

About AMiner

AMiner is an academic database and search system developed by Tsinghua University, which indexes more than 270 million publications from 133 million researchers since the 19th century. Operated since 2006, the system has now been visited by more than 10 million independent IP accesses from over 220 countries and regions.

About AI 2000 List

The AI 2000 Most Influential Scholar Annual List names the world's 2,000 top scholars in the fields of artificial intelligence over the next ten years (2020-2029) in recognition of outstanding technical achievements with lasting contribution and impact. The list is automatically generated and determined by computer algorithms deployed in the AMiner system that tracks and ranks scholars based on citation counts collected by top-venue publications.

Annual lists released by AMiner are widely recognized for their influence, credibility and professionalism by world-renowned universities and institutions, including the University of California, Berkeley, Cornell University, Duke University, National University of Singapore.

