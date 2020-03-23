Researchers in Tunisia have proposed a method of determining the characteristic I-V profile of a partially shaded PV module, and to extrapolate it into a string profile.A research group from Tunisia's Carthage University has developed a method of analytically determining the characteristic I-V profile of a PV system under partial shading. Described in the study Modeling PV installations under partial shading conditions, published in SN Applied Sciences, the method was conceived to determine the I-V characteristics and to use them to profile PV module strings. The method was tested on two parallel, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...