Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 20-March-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 218.91p INCLUDING current year revenue 224.57p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 212.89p INCLUDING current year revenue 218.54p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---