Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

The Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc (EDIN)

As at close of business on 20-March-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 439.62p

INCLUDING current year revenue 457.38p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 430.42p

INCLUDING current year revenue 448.18p