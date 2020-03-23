SAMPO PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 23 March 2020 at 2:00 pm
Sampo plc: Managers' Transactions (Tetrao SA)
Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received the following notification under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Tetrao SA
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person
(1): Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Björn Wahlroos
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: Sampo plc
LEI: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22_20200323125129_6
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2020-03-23
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LINKED TO A SHARE OR A DEBT INSTRUMENT
ISIN: XS1995716211
Nature of the transaction: OTHER
Description: Pledge on a book-entry account
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 10,000,000 Unit price: 1 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 10,000,000 Volume weighted average price: 1 EUR
____________________________________________
SAMPO PLC
Jarmo Salonen
Head of Investor Relations and Group Communications
tel. +358 10 516 0030
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
London Stock Exchange
Financial Supervisory Authority
The principal media
www.sampo.com