Befesa S.A.: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Befesa S.A. Befesa S.A.: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung 23.03.2020 / 13:19 Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG. Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich. / NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the German Securities Trading Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz - WpHG) and Art. 11 (6) of the Transparency Law dated 11 January 2008 of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg (the Transparency Law) with the objective of Europe-wide distribution Befesa S.A. 23 March 2020 1. Details of the Issuer: Befesa S.A. 46, Boulevard Grande-Duchesse Charlotte L-1330 Luxembourg Grand Duchy of Luxembourg 2. Reason for the notification: An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation: Allianz Global Investors GmbH, Frankfurt, Germany 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.): 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 18 March 2020 6. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation (Art. 8 and 9 of the Transparency Law): % of % of voting Total Total voting rights through of number of rights financial both voting attached instruments in % rights of to shares (total of 7.B.1 (7.A + issuer (total of + 7.B.2) 7.B) 7.A) Resulting situation on 10.07% 0.0% 10.07% 34,066,705 the date on which threshold was crossed or reached Position of previous 5.60% 0.08% 5.68% notification (if applicable) 7. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type of shares ISIN code Number of % of voting (if possible) voting rights rights Direct (Art 8 of the Indirect Direct Indirect Transparency Law) (Art 9 of (Art 8 of (Art 9 of the the the Transparen- Transparen- Transparen- cy Law) cy Law) cy Law) ISIN LU1704650164 0 3,433,224 0.00% 1- 0- .- 0- 7- % SUBTOTAL A (Direct & Indirect) 3,433,224 10.07% Type of Expira- Exercise/ Physical or Number of % of financial tion Conversion cash voting voting instrument date Period settlement rights rights Subtotal B 2 Company information Company: Befesa S.A. 46, Boulevard Grande-Duchesse Charlotte L-1330 Luxembourg Grand Duchy of Luxembourg LEI: 222100VXGA8L6J4ZWG61 ISIN: LU1704650164 Contact: Rafael Pérez Email: irbefesa@befesa.com Internet: www.befesa.com 23.03.2020 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen. Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de Sprache: Deutsch Unternehmen: Befesa S.A. 46 Boulevard Grande-Duchesse Charlotte 1330 Luxembourg Luxemburg Internet: www.befesa.com Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service 1004077 23.03.2020 °