Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of its recent article that examines therole of IoT in food industry

The article also offers comprehensive insights on:

1. The role of big data in ensuring food safety

2. How IoT and sensor analytics can help drive improvements

The integration of various devices and sensors is offering a huge potential for improving food safety in the food industry. Such sensors and devices gather data from various sources like factories, food delivery vehicles, hospitals, shops and supply chains across the world. Hence businesses are adopting the latest technological paraphernalia like IoT and big data to improve efficiency and food safety for the food industry. With the intervention of IoT in food industry, businesses can now keep a track of storage conditions, temperature and hygiene in real-time.

With COVID-19 being declared a pandemic, food safety becomes a major concern for consumers and businesses alike. Speak to our analytics experts to understand how our food safety analytics can ensure you maintain unmatched hygiene levels and superior food quality.

According to Quantzig's food safety analytics experts, "IoT and big data are helping players in the food safety market to enhance traceability from farm to fork through a series of interconnected devices and centralized networks."

Three Benefits of IoT in Food Industry

1: Enhance traceability

2: Reduce food wastage

3: Improve food safety

Read the complete article to gain detailed insights into each of these factors: https://bit.ly/3bnJXVF

With the ongoing changes and transformations in business models, the food industry is experiencing a major paradigm shift. Companies in the food industry can leverage food safety analytics to address market needs while maintaining industry standards. Implementing IoT in food industry can be your best decision of the year to enhance business efficiency, outcome and customer experience.

