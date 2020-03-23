CounterPath Corporation: CounterPath Prolongs Virtual Meeting Room Services and Pledges to Promote Connectivity as World Reacts to COVID-19 Pandemic

Company commits to the United States Federal Communications Commission pledge and extends Bria Teams and Solo solutions complimentary audio and video conferencing services

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2020 / CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ:CPAH),(TSX:PATH), a global provider of award-winning Unified Communications and Collaboration (UCC) solutions for enterprises and service providers, today announced it will be extending Virtual Meeting Room capabilities until the end of June for all of its Bria Solo, Bria Solo Free, and Bria Teams users. Additionally, CounterPath has joined more than 390 companies in committing to the United States Federal Communications Commission "Keep Americans Connected" pledge, which aims to ensure Americans do not lose their broadband or telephone connectivity as a result of circumstances created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Virtual Meeting Room capabilities in both Bria Solo and Bria Teams offer HD audio and video conferencing and integrated screen sharing, which enable users to productively telecommute and collaborate from anywhere, on any device with an internet connection. CounterPath has seen growth in paid subscription offerings of Bria Solo and Bria Teams since the coronavirus outbreak was declared a Public Health Emergency of International Concern on January 30, 2020, as well as an increase in global demand for its Bria Enterprise solution from Channel Partners and enterprise leads.

"As the World Health Organization has now designated COVID-19 a pandemic, and various governments and agencies are advising the closure of not only workplaces, but schools and public gathering places, the need for intuitive communication solutions is greater than ever," said David Karp, CounterPath Chief Executive Officer. "Being able to maintain face-to-face connections, facilitated by video conferencing, can help alleviate the stress and anxiety caused by social isolation during quarantine periods. While we initially offered our Virtual Meeting Room solutions to help businesses maintain continuity, we see a wider opportunity in our solutions helping those in education, care centers, and healthcare during this crisis, and hence wanted to increase the timeline on our free enablement until the end of June."

Virtual Meeting Room support for Bria Solo, Bria Solo Free, and Bria Teams offers:

Unlimited Bria-to-Bria HD audio and video calls, with hosting capabilities for up to 200 participants

Integrated screen sharing with participants

Integrated instant messaging for Bria Teams users within the Virtual Meeting Room

Access for web-based participants to join from any device with a web-browser

Access for dial-in participants, with localized phone numbers for 75 locations in 46 countries

Businesses who do not currently have a Bria solution are welcome to start a free trial of Bria Teams, which includes Virtual Meeting Room capabilities, at counterpath.com/plan-select-teams. For enterprises and call centers seeking remote working solutions for their employees, resources and information on the CounterPath Bria Enterprise solution is available at counterpath.com/bria-enterprise/.

About CounterPath

CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ:CPAH) is revolutionizing how people communicate in today's modern mobile workforce. Its award-winning Bria solutions for desktop and mobile devices enable organizations to leverage their existing PBX and hosted voice call servers to extend seamless and secure unified communications and collaboration services to users regardless of their location and network. CounterPath technology meets the unique requirements of several industries, including the contact center, retail, warehouse, hospitality, and healthcare verticals. Its solutions are deployed worldwide by 8x8, Airbnb, AmeriSave, BT, Citibank, Comcast, Fusion, Fuze, Liberty Global, Uber, Windstream and others. Learn more at counterpath.com and follow us on Twitter @counterpath.

