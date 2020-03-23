Experion Holdings Ltd.: Experion Expands National Distribution

Experion Holdings Approved for Distribution in the Northwest Territories

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2020 / Experion Holdings Ltd. (the "Corporation" or "Experion") (TSXV:EXP)(OTCQB:EXPFF)(FRANKFURT:MB31) is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary Experion Biotechnologies Inc., a Health Canada licensed cultivator and processor of cannabis, has been accepted by the Northwest Territories as an official supplier of adult-use cannabis products to the territories' licensed private sector retailers.

The Northwest Territories is the second Canadian territory with which Experion has announced distribution. The Company is actively supplying British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and the Yukon and has an LOI signed with Quebec. Registration with other provinces including Ontario and New Brunswick will be announced soon.

Mr. Jarrett Malnarich, Experion's Chief Executive Officer, commented "We are pleased to announce our new relationship with the Northwest Territories as it supports our major initiative to build out a complete national distribution footprint. We are focused on developing key relationships with each exchange to solidify our brand, Citizen Stash, in Canada's legal adult-use cannabis marketplace. Brand recognition and consumer acceptance are key drivers in achieving our revenue targets going forward. Additionally, unique partnership opportunities have emerged from companies seeking access to the distribution network that we have established. Leveraging our distribution will be an important contributor in building shareholder value in the near and long term."

About Experion Holdings Ltd.

Experion Holdings Ltd. is the parent company of Experion Biotechnologies Inc., a Health Canada licensed cultivator and processor of Cannabis, based in Mission, BC.

Experion Holdings Ltd. is invested in a portfolio of products to address a wide spectrum of consumer needs' including Adult-use, Wellness and Therapeutic, and Medical products.

Experion trades on the TSX Venture Exchange as a Tier 1 issuer under the symbol "EXP" on the OTCQB Venture under the symbol "EXPFF" and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MB31"

