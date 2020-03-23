RedHawk Holdings Corp.: RedHawk Appoints Dolphin Medical as Exclusive SANDD Distributor For Five Gulf Coast States

LAFAYETTE, LA / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2020 / RedHawk Holdings Corp. (OTC PINK:SNDD) ("RedHawk" or the "Company"), a diversified holding company engaged primarily in sales and distribution of medical devices, announced today that it has entered into an agreement (the "Agreement") with Florida-based Dolphin Medical LLC ("Dolphin") for the exclusive distribution of RedHawk's line of needle incineration devices ("SANDD™") for the States of Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, Tennessee and portions of Florida (collectively "the Territories"). Under the Agreement, Dolphin has committed, among other things, to purchase annually from RedHawk for resale in the Territories, 6,000 SANDD mini™, SANDD HP™ or SANDD FR™ needle incineration devices, 2,000 SANDD Pro™ needle incineration devices and certain other medical supplies. The Agreement provides that RedHawk will sell the SANDD™ devices to Dolphin at list price less a customary distributor discount. Certain volume discounts are also available to Dolphin.

Sales to Dolphin commenced in March 2020 to assist RedHawk satisfy increased product demand.

About RedHawk Holdings Corp.

RedHawk Holdings Corp., formerly Independence Energy Corp., is a diversified holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the sales and distribution of medical devices, sales of branded generic pharmaceutical drugs, commercial real estate investment and leasing, sales of point of entry full-body security systems, and specialized financial services. Through its medical products business unit, the Company sells the Sharps and Needle Destruction Device (SANDD™), WoundClot Surgical - Advanced Bleeding Control, and the Carotid Artery Digital Non-Contact Thermometer. Through our United Kingdom based subsidiary, we manufacture and market branded generic pharmaceuticals. RedHawk Energy holds the exclusive U.S. manufacturing and distribution rights for the Centri Controlled Entry System, a unique, closed cabinet, nominal dose transmission full-body x-ray scanner. For more information, please visit: http://www.redhawkholdingscorp.com

