Arrowstar Resources Ltd.: Artelo Biosciences to Present at the Spring Investor Summit on March 25th

LA JOLLA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2020 / Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARTL), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics that modulate the endocannabinoid system, announced today that it will be presenting at the 2020 Spring Investor Summit being held on March 25th-26th, featuring over 500 registered executives and investors. Due to the ongoing concerns related to COVID-19, the Spring Investor Summit, which was originally scheduled to take place in New York City, will now be hosted virtually.

Gregory D. Gorgas, President and Chief Executive Officer of Artelo Biosciences, is scheduled to present on Wednesday, March 25th at 11:45 a.m. Eastern Time. The presentation will be webcast live on the conference event platform, which can be accessed here, and available for replay on the Company's website here. One-on-one meetings will be held throughout the conference via conference calls.

About The Investor Summit

The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. For more information please visit www.microcapconf.com

About Artelo Biosciences

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. is a San Diego-based biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics targeting the endocannabinoid system and related pathways. Artelo is rapidly advancing a portfolio of broadly applicable product candidates designed to address significant unmet needs in multiple diseases and conditions, including anorexia, cancer, pain, and inflammation. Led by proven biopharmaceutical executives collaborating with highly respected researchers and technology experts, the company applies leading edge scientific, regulatory, and commercial discipline to develop high-impact therapies. More information is available at www.artelobio.com and Twitter: @ArteloBio.

Investor Relations Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC
Tel: 212-671-1020
Email: ARTL@crescendo-ir.com

Media Contact:

Michelle Linn
Bioscribe, Inc.
Tel: 774-696-3803
Email: Michelle@bioscribe.com

SOURCE: Arrowstar Resources Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/582038/Artelo-Biosciences-to-Present-at-the-Spring-Investor-Summit-on-March-25th

