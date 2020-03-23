Anzeige
Montag, 23.03.2020
WKN: A0B9HM ISIN: US8354831088 
ACCESSWIRE
23.03.2020 | 14:08
Sono-Tek to Present at the New York City based Investor Summit on March 25th-26th

MILTON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2020 / Sono-Tek Corporation (OTCQX: SOTK), the leading developer and manufacturer of ultrasonic coating systems, will be presenting at this year's Spring Investor Summit on March 25th-26th. Dr. Chris Coccio, CEO, and Steve Harshbarger, President, will present a corporate overview of Sono-Tek.

During the current climate of concern, The Spring Investor Summit will now take place virtually, featuring over 500 registered executives and investors.

Investors will still be able to view all the company presentations directly in the conference event platform on the event days. 1:1's will now be scheduled and conducted via phone lines with a dedicated PIN for each meeting.

You can view our company presentation via webcast here: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/33534 on March 25, 2020 at 10:05am ET.

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corporation is the leading developer and manufacturer of ultrasonic coating systems for applying precise, thin film coatings to protect, strengthen or provide additive or enhanced surfaces on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical and industrial markets, including specialized glass applications in construction and automotive.

The Company's solutions are environmentally-friendly, efficient and highly reliable, and enable dramatic reductions in overspray, savings in raw material, water and energy usage and provide improved process repeatability, transfer efficiency, high uniformity and reduced emissions.

Sono-Tek's growth strategy is focused on leveraging its innovative technologies, proprietary know-how, unique talent and experience, and global reach to further develop thin film coating technologies that enable better outcomes for its customers' products and processes. For further information, visit www.sono-tek.com.

The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors.

To register as a presenting company: please contact Cassandra Miller (cassandra@microcapconf.com)

To request complimentary investor registration: please visit our website at www.microcapconf.com

News Compliments of ACCESSWIRE

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Please visit: www.microcapconf.com

Or, contact Cassandra Miller at cassandra@microcapconf.com

SOURCE: Sono-Tek



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/582039/Sono-Tek-to-Present-at-the-New-York-City-based-Investor-Summit-on-March-25th-26th

