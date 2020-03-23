EquityStory.RS, LLC-News: ChelPipe Group / Key word(s): Miscellaneous ChelPipe Group is taking comprehensive measures to prevent infectious diseases and COVID-19 2020-03-23 / 15:40 MSK The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ChelPipe Group is taking comprehensive measures to prevent infectious diseases and COVID-19 23 March 2020 The Chelyabinsk Pipe Plant (ChelPipe Group), a leading Russian producer of tubular products and a supplier of integrated solutions for the oil and gas industry, announces measures to prevent infectious diseases and COVID-19 at its premises. HSE is of utmost priority for ChelPipe, and the Group has developed an anti-crisis plan to prevent infectious diseases at its offices and production sites. The measures include restriction of business and personal travel in Russia and abroad for ChelPipe Group employees and switching from business meetings in person to remote negotiations using advanced technical solutions. Production shifts and handover procedures are scheduled to minimise personal contact. Some of the Company employees nowwork remotely, and the students of the corporate Future of METAllurgyeducation programme proceed with online learning using advanced classroom technology. ChelPipe Group has suspended its corporate mass events scheduled for the first ten days of April until the epidemiological situation improves, with the event calendar to be updated subject to circumstances. The Company's production sites are equipped with hand sanitiser which is within easy reach; employees have their temperature measured on a daily basis; offices and production shops are additionally sanitised with disinfectants. Moreover, we have intensified our internal communications on the measures being taken to prevent viral infections, as recommended by Rospotrebnadzor (Russian Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing). Awareness posters are displayed at all the Company's facilities, and there is ongoing communication via email and text messages, the intranet, corporate newspaper and radio. "Health is one of the key values of the corporate philosophy of ChelPipe Group, and the Company is actively working to prevent the spread of infectious diseases and to protect the health of its employees. ChelPipe Group will continue to effectively implement a set of approved measures, as well as providing support to employees via a hotline which operates through "Vsya Medicina", the Company's corporate medical centre. Please rest assured that ChelPipe Group continues to operate as usual," says Boris Kovalenkov, CEO of ChelPipe Group. Media contacts ChelPipe Group Head of ChelPipe Group's press service Tatyana Cherepanova +7 495 775 35 55 ext. 4489 +7 982 610 85 07 T.Cherepanova@chelpipe.ru EM Denis Denisov +7 985 410 35 44 denisov@em-comms.com About us ChelPipe Group is a major player in the Russian metals market with a highly diversified customer base. In 2019, the Company accounted for 18% of total shipments by Russian tubular product makers. The Company's share in the high-margin segments of OCTGs and large-diameter pipes was 19% and 31%, respectively. ChelPipe Group is a ferrous metals company running Chelyabinsk Pipe Rolling Plant, Pervouralsk New Pipe Plant, a warehouse complex for selling tubular products in Russian regions, scrap metal collector META, a trunk pipeline division comprising SOT, ETERNO, and MSA (Czech Republic), and an oilfield services division operating under the name Rimera Group. Thanks to the use of safe technologies and materials, ChelPipe Group's upgraded facilities boast a small environmental footprint and green products. The Company also supports social programmes and helps its employees maintain a healthy lifestyle. 2020-03-23 MSK Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EquityStory.RS, LLC - a company of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The EquityStory.RS, LLC Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: ChelPipe Group 5, Lesnaya St., Bld. V 125047 Moskow Russia Phone: +7 (495) 775 35 55 E-mail: info@chelpipe.ru Internet: https://chelpipegroup.com ISIN: XS2010044548, US16325LAA52 Listed: Foreign Exchange(s) Moscow EQS News ID: 1004093 End of News EquityStory.RS, LLC News Service 1004093 2020-03-23 MSK

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 23, 2020 08:40 ET (12:40 GMT)