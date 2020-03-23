Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of its recent article that examines the upcoming wearable technology trends in healthcare

The article also offers comprehensive insights on:

1. The factors leveraging the adoption of augmented reality in healthcare

2. The wearable technology trends set to transform the industry in 2020

With the introduction of wearable technology in healthcare, it has become relatively easy for healthcare companies to collect data and leverage predictive health analytics for enhancing customer experience. By leveraging data generated from wearable devices, companies can track the exact problem areas and provide care as per the requirement. Wearable technology in healthcare is beneficial for both the professionals and patients and it is said to initiate a technological reform in the healthcare industry.

The year 2020 has already begun with an outbreak of a serious virus Covid-19, which has proven to be lethal for a huge number of people. Predictive health analytics in such case can help healthcare companies to keep close tabs on conditions of a patient. Speak to our analytics experts to understand how augmented reality in healthcare can be beneficial for early detection of several serious medical conditions.

According to Quantzig's predictive health analytics experts, "Wearables have been adopted in a wide range of fields; however, they have their greatest potential in healthcare to address spiraling healthcare costs, requirements of the aging population, and the burden of chronic disease."

Five Upcoming Wearable Technology Trends Driven by Augmented Reality in Healthcare

1: Intuitive wearable healthcare devices backed by apps

2: Excellent smartwatches that are chicer than geek

3: Remote patient monitoring devices

4. Devices for women safety and protection

5. Wearable IoT based health monitoring systems

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

