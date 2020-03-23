Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 23, 2020) - Explorex Resources Inc. (CSE: EX) (FSE: 1XE) (OTC: EXPXF) (the "Company" or "Explorex") is pleased to announce the closing of its non-brokered financing consisting of to 2,272,900 common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") priced at $0.22 per Common Share ("Financing") as previously announced on February 3, and March 11, 2020, for aggregate gross proceeds of $500,038.

One "related party" to the Company (as defined in Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101")) participated, subscribing for 91,000 Common Shares for net proceeds to the Company of $20,020 and representing approximately 4% of the funds raised. Participation by such related party in the Financing constitutes a related party transaction as defined under MI 61-101. However, as the Company is listed on the CSE and the dollar amount of the Common Shares acquired by the related party is under $2.5M, the issuance of securities is exempt from the formal valuation requirements of Section 5.4 of MI 61-101 pursuant to Subsection 5.5(b) of MI 61-101 and exempt from the minority approval requirements of Section 5.6 of MI 61-101 pursuant to Subsection 5.7(b) of MI 61-101.

All securities issued pursuant to the Financing will be subject to a four month and one day hold period trading restriction from the date of issuance.

The funds received will be used for general working capital and for the payment to Origen Resources Inc. ("Origen") under the Company's proposed Plan of Arrangement, which received the final order from the Supreme Court of British Columbia on March 13, 2020.

Explorex is working toward closing its Plan of Arrangement with Origen and "fundamental change" by way of acquiring the issued and outstanding shares of Raffles Financial Pte Ltd. ("Raffles"), a Singapore financial services company, by way of a share exchange agreement between Explorex and Raffles (the "Transaction").

The steps of the various transactions are that Explorex will first complete the Plan of Arrangement, then it will complete a share consolidation (such that all outstanding Explorex shares are consolidated into 1,050,000 shares) and name change to "Raffles Financial Group Limited" ("RFG"). Then RFG will complete the Continuation and continue its corporate jurisdiction to the Cayman Islands.

Following the Continuation, the Transaction will close, and 45,000,000 RFG shares will be issued to the shareholders of Raffles to acquire Raffles, such that Raffles will be a wholly owned subsidiary of RFG. It is a condition of the Transaction that Raffles concurrently complete a financing of up to $20,000,000 at a price of $5.00 per RFG share.

Following completion of the Plan of Arrangement, Origen is expected to complete a private placement for gross proceeds up to $300,000 by issuance of units at $0.18 per unit with each unit consisting of one Origen common share and one share purchase warrant exercisable for a period of 2 years at $0.22 into a further Origen common share.

Completion of the Plan of Arrangement, the Transaction and the continuation is expected to occur within the next 2 weeks; although given the current situation with COVID-19, there may be delays that cannot be anticipated given the changes that are occurring daily.

Additional information regarding the terms of the Plan of Arrangement, the Transaction and the Continuation and Origen and RFG are set out in Explorex's management information circular dated February 3, 2020 which is available under Explorex's profile at www.sedar.com.

