Solei Systems, Inc.: CoreChoice Network Chooses CareClix as Telemedicine Partner

ALEXANDRIA, VA / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2020 / Solei Systems, Inc. (OTC PINK:SOLI) announces that its wholly owned subsidiary CareClix, has signed a partnering agreement with CoreChoice Network to provide its industry leading telemedicine solution to serve the CoreChoice brand client base across the United States.

Dr. John Korangy, CEO of CareClix said, "We are thrilled to be partnering with CoreChoice, which represents yet another in the growing list of great organizations who demand excellence and flexibility in their telemedicine solution provider. CareClix empowers our customers, from the smallest to the great multinational conglomerates, with the ability to customize and own their own platform-utilizing our services as much as or as little as they choose. Our customers have come to rely on our security, quality, flexibility, and virtually unlimited scalability-which are invaluable qualities whether times are good or uncertain."

Dr. Steven Gass, CEO of CoreChoice, said that, "this will become an invaluable tool to service our union clients nationwide. Unions are the backbone of the economy in the United States and we must ensure that these patients are taken care of quickly and appropriately as many of the essential services that we need every day depend on them. In addition to our union clients, we are able to open this up to the Medicare community as these are the patients who we really want to stay at home as they could be at the highest level of risk."

"Our dedicated medical professionals who make up our telemedicine network and indeed our entire CareClix team are fully engaged in this must win fight against the COVID-19 virus. CoreChoice's wise decisions to partner with CareClix has equipped their union members and families with the ideal tools available-the ability to receive the medical care they need from the safety and comfort of their own homes, thereby limiting their exposure and associated risks," said Josh Flood, President of CareClix.

This partnership potentially doubles the number of users who currently use CareClix services.

About CoreChoice, Inc.

CoreChoice is a specialty network for radiology, interventional pain management, medical air transport, and Sleep Apnea Treatment whose mission is to reduce unnecessary health care costs through a variety of functions of health insurance, delivery of care, and administration. CoreChoice services the commercial group health, workers compensation, and auto liability insurance sectors. CoreChoice clients include cost management companies, PPO Networks, third party administrators, self-insured entities, unions, employer groups, and government organizations. More information is available at www.corechoice.net or by calling (561) 756-9110.

About CareClix

CareClix is a leading virtual telehealth platform. The company provides software applications coupled with medical services enabling patients to receive care anytime at anyplace. CareClix's suite of services is transforming the way hospitals, doctors, and clinical care providers can interact with an increasing number of patients. Trusted by some of the best names in healthcare, CareClix has an established track record of success partnering with organizations and customers. More than 20 million individuals in the U.S. in over 60 countries are currently utilizing CareClix's services. CareClix Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Solei Systems Inc. (OTC: SOLI). Learn more about CareClix by visiting our website: www.careclix.com.

About Solei

Solei Systems, Inc. is a fully reporting, fully audited public holding company in the health and wellness field with its primary focus on telemedicine. Currently, Solei Systems, Inc is comprised of two wholly owned subsidiaries: CareClix, Inc. and Clinical & Herbal Innovations, Inc www.soleihealth.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" relating to the business of Solei Systems Inc, and its wholly owned subsidiary CareClix, Inc. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are often identified using forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects" or similar expressions, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although Solei Systems, Inc believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Solei Systems, Inc's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Solei's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website (www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to Solei Systems or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Solei Systems, Inc

206 N. Washington St. Suite 100

Alexandria, VA 22314

T: (703) 832-4473

www.soleihealth.com

SOURCE: Solei Systems, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/582041/CoreChoice-Network-Chooses-CareClix-as-Telemedicine-Partner