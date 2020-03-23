Cloud Gaming Market to Reach USD 56.57 Billion by 2027; Collaboration Between Tencent and Nvidia to Accelerate Market Revenue, States Fortune Business Insights

- Key Companies Covered in Cloud Gaming Market Research Report are Microsoft Corporation, NVIDIA, Ubitus, Vortex, Google Inc., Amazon, Intel Corporation, Tencent, Sony Corporation

PUNE, India, March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cloud gaming addressable market size is predicted to reach USD 56.57 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 15.7%. The increasing adoption of online games will have a positive impact on the cloud gaming market value in the forthcoming years. The focus of game developers for the launch of high-end graphics games based on cloud services will boost the cloud gaming market revenue during the forecast period. In addition, the integration of Augmented (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) Technology and emphasis on next-generation networks such as 5G products and services will bolster healthy growth of the market in the foreseeable future.

According to the report, published by Fortune Business Insights, titled "Global Cloud Gaming Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Device (Smartphone, Laptop/Tablets, Personal Computer (PC), Smart TV and Consoles), By Streaming Type (File Streaming and Video Streaming), By End-Users (Business to Business (B2B) and Business to Consumers (B2C)), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027" the market size stood at USD 12.53 billion in 2018. The cloud gaming market report offers informative insights into all the prevailing trends of the cloud gaming market analysis. It shares a comprehensive summary of all the segments and regions. It provides statistical data on all the recent developments in the market. It is created after extensive research followed by all-encompassing analysis to benefit companies, stakeholders, financers, and potential investors. It is designed with an aim to provide a clear picture of the market size. Moreover, it also includes product launches, acquisitions, collaborations & partnerships, and innovations and industry developments.

Competitive Landscape:

Collaboration Between Tencent and Nvidia will Boost Market Sales

Tencent, a Chinese multinational conglomerate holding company, specializing in internet-related products and services tied up Nvidia Corporation, an American technology company to launch cloud gaming in the mainland, the next big trend in the video gaming market. The partnership will comprise Nvidia powered Tencent Games' START cloud gaming services. The START cloud gaming service is likely to enable healthy growth of the cloud gaming market as it will allow users access to Tencent's AAA-rated games played on consoles and personal computers, on under-powered devices anytime, anywhere. Moreover, Senior Vice President of Tencent, Steven Ma said in a statement, "Nvidia's leadership in building the world's most powerful GPUs paired with their experience in cloud solutions will empower us to scale our START platform to millions of gamers. He further added, today marks a new opportunity for our companies to further push the frontiers of gaming." In addition, the increasing penetration of smartphones around the world will subsequently aid the adoption of cloud gaming, which in turn will favor growth of the market.

Regional Analysis:

Expansion of Gaming Industry to Augment Growth in North America

The market in North America generated a revenue of USD 4.09 billion in 2018 and is predicted to rise significantly during the forecast period. The surge in the gaming industry and launch of new online platforms for players' will create growth opportunities for the market in North America. Asia Pacific is predicted to witness high demand during the forecast period owing to the increased spending for gaming content in countries such as China, India and Japan. Additionally, the launch of innovative smartphones will also augur well for the market in Asia Pacific. Moreover, the high investment in 5G network infrastructure and expansion will also propel the market in the region. The Middle East and Latin America is predicted to grow steadily during the forecast period owing to the rising popularity of gaming on smartphones.

Lists of the key Companies Profiled in the Cloud Gaming Market Research Report are:

Microsoft Corporation ( United States )

) NVIDIA ( United States )

) Ubitus ( Taiwan )

) Vortex ( United States )

) Google Inc. ( United States )

) Amazon ( United States )

) Intel Corporation ( United States )

) Tencent ( China )

( ) Sony Corporation ( Japan )

