IRLAB's Phase IIa Study with IRL752 is Published in Movement Disorders

STOCKHOLM, March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IRLAB announced today that a publication based on the results of the clinical phase IIa study with IRL752 in patients with Parkinson's disease is accepted and now published in the scientific journal Movement Disorders.

"External validation of our research and drug development is important. Publication of clinical study results in such a highly ranked journal as Movement Disorders is central in the development of IRL752 and considered a milestone for the company. The aim with IRL752 is to improve balance and reduce the risk of falls in patients with Parkinson's disease, which is the current top priority within the treatment of Parkinson's disease," says Joakim Tedroff, CMO of IRLAB.

Movement Disorders is a highly ranked international journal where selected studies related to neurological disorders in clinical and basic research is published.

IRL752, one of IRLAB's two drug candidates in Phase II, is being developed for the treatment of impaired balance (postural dysfunction) and falls in Parkinson's disease. The results from the clinical phase IIa study, now published, indicate that IRL752 has the potential to improve balance and reduce the risk of falls. IRL752 has the ability to increase the levels of the neurotransmitters norepinephrine and dopamine in the frontal cortex and activate specific genes involved in nerve cell connections. In clinical research, it has been shown that the neurotransmitters noradrenaline and dopamine are decreased in the frontal cortex in Parkinson's disease. The effects of this reduction could be counteracted by treatment with IRL752 and then lead to improvement of balance, cognitive and psychiatric symptoms for these patients. A Phase IIb study with the drug candidate is planned to begin in 2020 to evaluate the effects of IRL752 on fall rate as compared to placebo.

Publication: Svenningsson, P. et al. (2020) A Phase 2a Trial Investigating the Safety and Tolerability of the Novel Cortical Enhancer IRL752 in Parkinson's Disease Dementia. Mov Disord. doi:10.1002/mds.28020

Link to Movement Disorders: https://www.movementdisorders.org/MDS/Journals.htm

CONTACT:

For more information

Nicholas Waters, CEO

Phone: +46-730-75-77-01

E-mail: nicholas.waters@irlab.se

Joakim Tedroff, CMO

Phone: +46-70-760-16-91

E-mail: joakim.tedroff@irlab.se

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/irlab-therapeutics-ab/r/irlab-s-phase-iia-study-with-irl752-is-published-in-movement-disorders,c3066280

The following files are available for download: