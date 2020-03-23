Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 23.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 623 internationalen Medien
Folgen Sie dem Geld! Firmen mit außerordentlichem Zukunftspotential entdecken und vor der Masse investieren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PMGB ISIN: AU000000AMC4 Ticker-Symbol: 485B 
Tradegate
23.03.20
16:06 Uhr
6,600 Euro
+0,450
+7,32 %
Branche
Kunststoffe/Verpackungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P/ASX 50
1-Jahres-Chart
AMCOR PLC CDIS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMCOR PLC CDIS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,300
6,500
16:21
6,350
6,500
16:21
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AMCOR PLC CDIS
AMCOR PLC CDIS Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AMCOR PLC CDIS6,600+7,32 %
SEALED AIR CORPORATION22,000-2,65 %